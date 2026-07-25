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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD VENTURES MODEL
Mark Ian Villegas

GOLD VENTURES MODEL

Mark Ian Villegas
Mark Ian Villegas

Mark Ian Villegas

0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 84%
ACCMIntl-Live
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
337
Profit Trades:
308 (91.39%)
Loss Trades:
29 (8.61%)
Best trade:
34.72 USD
Worst trade:
-117.88 USD
Gross Profit:
589.64 USD (58 814 pips)
Gross Loss:
-488.99 USD (48 882 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (80.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.38 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
17.63%
Max deposit load:
14.86%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
219 (64.99%)
Short Trades:
118 (35.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
1.91 USD
Average Loss:
-16.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-273.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-273.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-44.49%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.17 USD
Maximal:
273.90 USD (55.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.38% (273.90 USD)
By Equity:
57.64% (285.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.P 337
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.P 101
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.P 9.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.72 USD
Worst trade: -118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -273.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACCMIntl-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 14:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 13:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD VENTURES MODEL
49 USD per month
84%
0
0
USD
101
USD
17
99%
337
91%
18%
1.20
0.30
USD
58%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.