- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
58.46 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
446.69 USD (44 657 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (446.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
446.69 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.76
Trading activity:
86.45%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
23.51 USD
Average Profit:
23.51 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.58% (263.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|447
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58.46 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +446.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.43 × 21
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.78 × 60
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.43 × 14
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
45K
USD
USD
3
0%
19
100%
86%
n/a
23.51
USD
USD
1%
1:200