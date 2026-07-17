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Aris Al Ansori

AutoTrade EA RTP

Aris Al Ansori
Aris Al Ansori

Aris Al Ansori

0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
38 (40.86%)
Loss Trades:
55 (59.14%)
Best trade:
283.30 USD
Worst trade:
-142.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 547.53 USD (56 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 193.09 USD (78 137 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 159.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 159.16 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
24.24%
Max deposit load:
5.96%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
23 (24.73%)
Short Trades:
70 (75.27%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-6.94 USD
Average Profit:
67.04 USD
Average Loss:
-58.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-966.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-966.33 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-3.20%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
831.01 USD
Maximal:
1 053.21 USD (5.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.20% (1 052.49 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (176.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDx 93
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDx -646
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDx -22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +283.30 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 159.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -966.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 10:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 06:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 21:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 20:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 09:25
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.17 09:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 09:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AutoTrade EA RTP
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
3
67%
93
40%
24%
0.79
-6.94
USD
5%
1:100
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