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Wen Qiang Shuai

Sss112233

Wen Qiang Shuai
Wen Qiang Shuai

Wen Qiang Shuai

0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 291%
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 895
Profit Trades:
2 138 (54.89%)
Loss Trades:
1 757 (45.11%)
Best trade:
8 602.88 USD
Worst trade:
-10 967.69 USD
Gross Profit:
1 520 647.14 USD (1 388 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 178 014.58 USD (1 299 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (2 055.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 089.80 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
29.30%
Max deposit load:
5.46%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.46
Long Trades:
2 347 (60.26%)
Short Trades:
1 548 (39.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
87.97 USD
Average Profit:
711.25 USD
Average Loss:
-670.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-612.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 582.91 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
22.64%
Annual Forecast:
274.69%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.40 USD
Maximal:
40 477.08 USD (16.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.67% (40 477.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (1 264.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3470
NAS100 289
XAGUSD 106
US30 29
BTCUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 344K
NAS100 -755
XAGUSD 473
US30 -929
BTCUSD 0
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 111K
NAS100 -4.8K
XAGUSD -320
US30 -14K
BTCUSD -2.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 602.88 USD
Worst trade: -10 968 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 055.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -612.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
3.00 × 1
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
10.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
12.19 × 59
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
13.00 × 1
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
15.74 × 19
Exness-MT5Real40
18.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
19.28 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
aass
No reviews
2026.07.17 03:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sss112233
30 USD per month
291%
0
0
USD
155K
USD
32
13%
3 895
54%
29%
1.29
87.97
USD
17%
1:200
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