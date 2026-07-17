- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 895
Profit Trades:
2 138 (54.89%)
Loss Trades:
1 757 (45.11%)
Best trade:
8 602.88 USD
Worst trade:
-10 967.69 USD
Gross Profit:
1 520 647.14 USD (1 388 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 178 014.58 USD (1 299 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (2 055.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 089.80 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
29.30%
Max deposit load:
5.46%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.46
Long Trades:
2 347 (60.26%)
Short Trades:
1 548 (39.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
87.97 USD
Average Profit:
711.25 USD
Average Loss:
-670.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-612.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 582.91 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
22.64%
Annual Forecast:
274.69%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.40 USD
Maximal:
40 477.08 USD (16.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.67% (40 477.08 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (1 264.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3470
|NAS100
|289
|XAGUSD
|106
|US30
|29
|BTCUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|344K
|NAS100
|-755
|XAGUSD
|473
|US30
|-929
|BTCUSD
|0
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|111K
|NAS100
|-4.8K
|XAGUSD
|-320
|US30
|-14K
|BTCUSD
|-2.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 602.88 USD
Worst trade: -10 968 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 055.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -612.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
|3.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
|10.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.19 × 59
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
|13.00 × 1
|
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
|15.74 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real40
|18.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|19.28 × 18
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
291%
0
0
USD
USD
155K
USD
USD
32
13%
3 895
54%
29%
1.29
87.97
USD
USD
17%
1:200