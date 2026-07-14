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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
29 (76.31%)
Loss Trades:
9 (23.68%)
Best trade:
137.47 USD
Worst trade:
-194.76 USD
Gross Profit:
530.97 USD (83 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-276.26 USD (5 884 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (333.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
333.90 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Short Trades:
25 (65.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.92
Expected Payoff:
6.70 USD
Average Profit:
18.31 USD
Average Loss:
-30.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-214.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-214.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
210.07 USD
Maximal:
214.48 USD (4.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.28% (214.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|US100
|6
|SPX500
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|US30
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|132
|US100
|24
|SPX500
|12
|GBPUSD
|68
|BTCUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|-1
|US30
|9
|EURUSD
|0
|ETHUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.3K
|US100
|18K
|SPX500
|4.1K
|GBPUSD
|251
|BTCUSD
|37K
|USDJPY
|-26
|US30
|8.7K
|EURUSD
|28
|ETHUSD
|106
|
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5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
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- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +137.47 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +333.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EquityEdge-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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