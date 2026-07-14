SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EquityEdge 5k 1st phase pass
Bir Singh Dhami

EquityEdge 5k 1st phase pass

Bir Singh Dhami
Bir Singh Dhami

Bir Singh Dhami

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 5%
EquityEdge-Trade
1:100

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
29 (76.31%)
Loss Trades:
9 (23.68%)
Best trade:
137.47 USD
Worst trade:
-194.76 USD
Gross Profit:
530.97 USD (83 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-276.26 USD (5 884 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (333.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
333.90 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Short Trades:
25 (65.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.92
Expected Payoff:
6.70 USD
Average Profit:
18.31 USD
Average Loss:
-30.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-214.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-214.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
210.07 USD
Maximal:
214.48 USD (4.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.28% (214.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
US100 6
SPX500 4
GBPUSD 3
BTCUSD 3
USDJPY 3
US30 2
EURUSD 1
ETHUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 132
US100 24
SPX500 12
GBPUSD 68
BTCUSD 10
USDJPY -1
US30 9
EURUSD 0
ETHUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.3K
US100 18K
SPX500 4.1K
GBPUSD 251
BTCUSD 37K
USDJPY -26
US30 8.7K
EURUSD 28
ETHUSD 106
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +137.47 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +333.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EquityEdge-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.14 07:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 07:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register