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Zheng You Guo

Lucien Gold BTC

Zheng You Guo
Zheng You Guo

Zheng You Guo

1 topic
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
49 (39.51%)
Loss Trades:
75 (60.48%)
Best trade:
61.70 USD
Worst trade:
-110.39 USD
Gross Profit:
855.28 USD (135 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 047.98 USD (291 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (85.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.28 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.31
Trading activity:
22.41%
Max deposit load:
3.97%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
67 (54.03%)
Short Trades:
57 (45.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-9.62 USD
Average Profit:
17.45 USD
Average Loss:
-27.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-485.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.90 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-22.67%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 288.80 USD
Maximal:
1 436.99 USD (24.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.45% (1 436.75 USD)
By Equity:
3.24% (152.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
BTCUSD 20
USDJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 3
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 2
XAGUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.1K
BTCUSD -89
USDJPY -7
NZDUSD -1
USDCAD -3
GBPUSD 0
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
XAGUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -17K
BTCUSD -138K
USDJPY -1.1K
NZDUSD -55
USDCAD -361
GBPUSD 4
USDCHF 298
AUDUSD 291
XAGUSD -826
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.70 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -485.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.35 × 164
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.71 × 243
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.96 × 154
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

At least : $1,000;

Recommended : $2,000


Lot correspondence

1000USD : 0.02 Lot


Correspondence to the percentage of principal : 2%

No reviews
2026.07.17 13:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.06 03:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.06 02:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.04 02:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.04 02:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.04 01:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.04 01:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.03 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.03 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.03 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lucien Gold BTC
50 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
4.5K
USD
5
81%
124
39%
22%
0.41
-9.62
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

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