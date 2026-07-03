- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
49 (39.51%)
Loss Trades:
75 (60.48%)
Best trade:
61.70 USD
Worst trade:
-110.39 USD
Gross Profit:
855.28 USD (135 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 047.98 USD (291 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (85.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.28 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.31
Trading activity:
22.41%
Max deposit load:
3.97%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
67 (54.03%)
Short Trades:
57 (45.97%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-9.62 USD
Average Profit:
17.45 USD
Average Loss:
-27.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-485.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.90 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-22.67%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 288.80 USD
Maximal:
1 436.99 USD (24.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.45% (1 436.75 USD)
By Equity:
3.24% (152.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|BTCUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.1K
|BTCUSD
|-89
|USDJPY
|-7
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDCAD
|-3
|GBPUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|XAGUSD
|-8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-17K
|BTCUSD
|-138K
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-55
|USDCAD
|-361
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|298
|AUDUSD
|291
|XAGUSD
|-826
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.70 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -485.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.35 × 164
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.71 × 243
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.96 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
At least : $1,000;
Recommended : $2,000
Lot correspondence
1000USD : 0.02 Lot
Correspondence to the percentage of principal : 2%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
4.5K
USD
USD
5
81%
124
39%
22%
0.41
-9.62
USD
USD
24%
1:500