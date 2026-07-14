Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
123 (55.15%)
Loss Trades:
100 (44.84%)
Best trade:
721.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 050.40 BRL
Gross Profit:
14 651.11 BRL (3 751 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 119.47 BRL (9 455 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 312.30 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 359.00 BRL (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
94 (42.15%)
Short Trades:
129 (57.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
11.35 BRL
Average Profit:
119.11 BRL
Average Loss:
-121.19 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 751.40 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 872.01 BRL (11)
Monthly growth:
6.54%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 247.36 BRL
Maximal:
2 736.81 BRL (6.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.74% (2 710.61 BRL)
By Equity:
2.07% (814.40 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BITN26
|161
|WINQ26
|62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BITN26
|-1.9K
|WINQ26
|3.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BITN26
|-5.7M
|WINQ26
|8.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +721.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 050 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 312.30 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 751.40 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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