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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / WINFUT REAL DAY TRADING
Gabriel Rodrigues De Souza Oliveira

WINFUT REAL DAY TRADING

Gabriel Rodrigues De Souza Oliveira
Gabriel Rodrigues De Souza Oliveira

Gabriel Rodrigues De Souza Oliveira

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 7%
ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
1:1

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
123 (55.15%)
Loss Trades:
100 (44.84%)
Best trade:
721.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 050.40 BRL
Gross Profit:
14 651.11 BRL (3 751 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 119.47 BRL (9 455 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1 312.30 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 359.00 BRL (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
94 (42.15%)
Short Trades:
129 (57.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
11.35 BRL
Average Profit:
119.11 BRL
Average Loss:
-121.19 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 751.40 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 872.01 BRL (11)
Monthly growth:
6.54%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 247.36 BRL
Maximal:
2 736.81 BRL (6.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.74% (2 710.61 BRL)
By Equity:
2.07% (814.40 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BITN26 161
WINQ26 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BITN26 -1.9K
WINQ26 3.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BITN26 -5.7M
WINQ26 8.5K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +721.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 050 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 312.30 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 751.40 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ClearInvestimentos-CLEAR
2.50 × 26
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No reviews
2026.08.04 18:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 18:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 13:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 17:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 17:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 17:43
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 16:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.11 16:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.11 16:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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