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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FX Adaptive Alpari pro ecn
Dumitru Gadjiu

FX Adaptive Alpari pro ecn

Dumitru Gadjiu
Dumitru Gadjiu

Dumitru Gadjiu

5 (1)
1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 249 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
44 (60.27%)
Loss Trades:
29 (39.73%)
Best trade:
22.33 USD
Worst trade:
-25.74 USD
Gross Profit:
315.29 USD (535 224 pips)
Gross Loss:
-286.28 USD (293 736 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (57.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.51 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
55.20%
Max deposit load:
6.40%
Latest trade:
31 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.24
Long Trades:
34 (46.58%)
Short Trades:
39 (53.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
7.17 USD
Average Loss:
-9.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-76.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.59 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-10.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.68 USD
Maximal:
118.50 USD (28.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.33% (118.60 USD)
By Equity:
10.67% (40.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BNB 8
RIPPLE 7
NZDUSD 7
GBPJPY 5
EURJPY 5
CHAINLINK 4
BITCOIN CASH 4
ETHEREUM 4
USDCHF 4
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
BITCOIN 3
NZDJPY 3
POLYGON 2
USDCAD 2
AUDJPY 2
EURAUD 2
SOLANA 1
DOGECOIN 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BNB -25
RIPPLE 2
NZDUSD -10
GBPJPY -53
EURJPY -26
CHAINLINK 25
BITCOIN CASH 28
ETHEREUM 23
USDCHF -4
AUDUSD 21
EURUSD 1
BITCOIN 14
NZDJPY 2
POLYGON 11
USDCAD 12
AUDJPY 8
EURAUD 8
SOLANA 10
DOGECOIN 6
CHFJPY -13
GBPUSD -10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BNB -7.8K
RIPPLE 17K
NZDUSD 377
GBPJPY -4.1K
EURJPY -906
CHAINLINK 1.1K
BITCOIN CASH 8.3K
ETHEREUM 36K
USDCHF -283
AUDUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 169
BITCOIN 153K
NZDJPY 698
POLYGON 45
USDCAD 728
AUDJPY 692
EURAUD 1.2K
SOLANA 35K
DOGECOIN 597
CHFJPY -1K
GBPUSD -495
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.33 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.07 × 45
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 152
Exness-MT5Real7
0.12 × 113
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.16 × 246
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.17 × 47
Tickmill-Live
0.25 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.33 × 504
Exness-MT5Real5
0.34 × 146
GoMarkets-Live
0.35 × 26
OctaFX-Real2
0.37 × 19
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.47 × 43
RoboForex-ECN
0.49 × 134
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.49 × 247
QTrade-Server
0.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.53 × 55
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.56 × 70
RannForex-Server
0.60 × 5
56 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Welcome to my signal page!
Trading is executed using the professional FX Adaptive algorithmic system. It is a medium-term trading strategy that adapts to current market volatility.

1https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177755

Key features of my trading:

  • Total Safety: NO martingale, NO grid, and NO toxic average techniques.

  • Strict Risk Management: EVERY single trade ALWAYS has a physical Stop Loss from the moment it is opened.

  • Smart Management: The system uses staged exits (partial Take Profit) and smart Break-Even to protect capital.

  • Diversification: Trading is diversified across multiple instruments (Forex and Crypto).

Recommendations for subscribers:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $500+.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Copy the signal with a proportional lot size.

  • Make sure to use a VPS server for 24/7 uninterrupted trade copying.


No reviews
2026.08.07 19:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.14 19:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 20:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.30 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 03:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 13:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.23 21:22
No swaps are charged
2026.05.23 21:22
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 17:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.18 11:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.18 11:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FX Adaptive Alpari pro ecn
249 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
0
USD
10
97%
73
60%
55%
1.10
0.40
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.