The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Just2Trade-MT5 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-MT5 0.00 × 2 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.00 × 8 StriforLLC-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real2 0.07 × 45 Coinexx-Live 0.09 × 11 Exness-MT5Real3 0.09 × 152 Exness-MT5Real7 0.12 × 113 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 0.16 × 246 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.17 × 47 Tickmill-Live 0.25 × 4 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.33 × 504 Exness-MT5Real5 0.34 × 146 GoMarkets-Live 0.35 × 26 OctaFX-Real2 0.37 × 19 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.47 × 43 RoboForex-ECN 0.49 × 134 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.49 × 247 QTrade-Server 0.50 × 2 AdmiralMarkets-MT5 0.53 × 55 HTOTAL.RU-MT5 0.56 × 70 RannForex-Server 0.60 × 5 56 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor