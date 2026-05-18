- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BNB
|8
|RIPPLE
|7
|NZDUSD
|7
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|CHAINLINK
|4
|BITCOIN CASH
|4
|ETHEREUM
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|BITCOIN
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|POLYGON
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|SOLANA
|1
|DOGECOIN
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BNB
|-25
|RIPPLE
|2
|NZDUSD
|-10
|GBPJPY
|-53
|EURJPY
|-26
|CHAINLINK
|25
|BITCOIN CASH
|28
|ETHEREUM
|23
|USDCHF
|-4
|AUDUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|1
|BITCOIN
|14
|NZDJPY
|2
|POLYGON
|11
|USDCAD
|12
|AUDJPY
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|SOLANA
|10
|DOGECOIN
|6
|CHFJPY
|-13
|GBPUSD
|-10
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BNB
|-7.8K
|RIPPLE
|17K
|NZDUSD
|377
|GBPJPY
|-4.1K
|EURJPY
|-906
|CHAINLINK
|1.1K
|BITCOIN CASH
|8.3K
|ETHEREUM
|36K
|USDCHF
|-283
|AUDUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|169
|BITCOIN
|153K
|NZDJPY
|698
|POLYGON
|45
|USDCAD
|728
|AUDJPY
|692
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|SOLANA
|35K
|DOGECOIN
|597
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|GBPUSD
|-495
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.07 × 45
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.09 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.12 × 113
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.16 × 246
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.17 × 47
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.33 × 504
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.34 × 146
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.35 × 26
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.37 × 19
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.47 × 43
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.49 × 134
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.49 × 247
|
QTrade-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.53 × 55
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.56 × 70
|
RannForex-Server
|0.60 × 5
Welcome to my signal page!
Trading is executed using the professional FX Adaptive algorithmic system. It is a medium-term trading strategy that adapts to current market volatility.
1https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177755
Key features of my trading:
-
Total Safety: NO martingale, NO grid, and NO toxic average techniques.
-
Strict Risk Management: EVERY single trade ALWAYS has a physical Stop Loss from the moment it is opened.
-
Smart Management: The system uses staged exits (partial Take Profit) and smart Break-Even to protect capital.
-
Diversification: Trading is diversified across multiple instruments (Forex and Crypto).
Recommendations for subscribers:
-
Minimum recommended deposit: $500+.
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
Copy the signal with a proportional lot size.
-
Make sure to use a VPS server for 24/7 uninterrupted trade copying.
USD
USD
USD