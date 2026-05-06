Lunexa Core Standard V is an AI-powered trading system focused on Gold (XAUUSD), designed for standard accounts starting from $500. It uses advanced algorithms and disciplined risk management to deliver consistent, data-driven performance, removing emotional decisions.





Lunexa Core Standard is a precision-engineered AI trading solution built to operate efficiently on standard accounts. Inspired by the “Midas” concept — turning opportunity into value — the system specializes in trading Gold (XAUUSD) using intelligent automation.

Core Features:

✔️ Fully automated AI-driven trading

✔️ Optimized for accounts from $500 minimum

✔️ Exclusive focus on Gold (XAUUSD)

✔️ Data-based execution (no emotional trading)

✔️ Structured risk management for capital protection

Strategy Approach:

The system integrates:

Market structure analysis

Liquidity zone identification

Volatility and momentum tracking

Adaptive execution based on real-time conditions

The goal is steady, sustainable growth, not high-risk speculation.

Ideal For:

Investors seeking consistent capital growth

Individuals who prefer automated trading

Traders looking for disciplined exposure to Gold.





Risk Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always invest responsibly with funds you are willing to lose.