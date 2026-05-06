- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 099
Profit Trades:
789 (71.79%)
Loss Trades:
310 (28.21%)
Best trade:
36.45 USD
Worst trade:
-53.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 072.94 USD (711 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 198.50 USD (1 506 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (134.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.64 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
68.98%
Max deposit load:
56.53%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
522 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
577 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
2.63 USD
Average Loss:
-7.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-97.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-178.31 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
-0.29%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
141.85 USD
Maximal:
507.12 USD (89.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.26% (507.12 USD)
By Equity:
37.12% (198.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|812
|EURUSD
|98
|XBTUSD
|68
|USDJPY
|20
|AUDUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|15
|GBPAUD
|13
|USDCAD
|12
|GBPJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|GBPNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|SP500
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|-56
|XBTUSD
|-78
|USDJPY
|-3
|AUDUSD
|-14
|GBPUSD
|-39
|GBPAUD
|21
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPJPY
|9
|GBPCAD
|-9
|EURJPY
|-4
|USDCHF
|0
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPNZD
|-1
|NZDUSD
|-1
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|-1
|SP500
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|AUDJPY
|-1
|AUDCAD
|-3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.4K
|EURUSD
|-4.1K
|XBTUSD
|-784K
|USDJPY
|-546
|AUDUSD
|-959
|GBPUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPAUD
|3K
|USDCAD
|-6
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|-585
|USDCHF
|323
|EURCAD
|377
|GBPNZD
|-117
|NZDUSD
|116
|CHFJPY
|570
|EURAUD
|-105
|SP500
|129
|AUDCHF
|413
|AUDJPY
|-40
|AUDCAD
|-108
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.45 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InterStellarFinancial-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Lunexa Core Standard V is an AI-powered trading system focused on Gold (XAUUSD), designed for standard accounts starting from $500. It uses advanced algorithms and disciplined risk management to deliver consistent, data-driven performance, removing emotional decisions.
Lunexa Core Standard is a precision-engineered AI trading solution built to operate efficiently on standard accounts. Inspired by the “Midas” concept — turning opportunity into value — the system specializes in trading Gold (XAUUSD) using intelligent automation.
Core Features:
✔️ Fully automated AI-driven trading
✔️ Optimized for accounts from $500 minimum
✔️ Exclusive focus on Gold (XAUUSD)
✔️ Data-based execution (no emotional trading)
✔️ Structured risk management for capital protection
Strategy Approach:
The system integrates:
Market structure analysis
Liquidity zone identification
Volatility and momentum tracking
Adaptive execution based on real-time conditions
The goal is steady, sustainable growth, not high-risk speculation.
Ideal For:
Investors seeking consistent capital growth
Individuals who prefer automated trading
Traders looking for disciplined exposure to Gold.
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always invest responsibly with funds you are willing to lose.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
250 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
USD
291
USD
USD
12
89%
1 099
71%
69%
0.94
-0.11
USD
USD
69%
1:500