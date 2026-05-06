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Tavona Samuel Gozo

Lunexa Core Standard

Tavona Samuel Gozo
Tavona Samuel Gozo

Tavona Samuel Gozo

0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 250 USD per month
growth since 2026 -13%
InterStellarFinancial-Live4
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 099
Profit Trades:
789 (71.79%)
Loss Trades:
310 (28.21%)
Best trade:
36.45 USD
Worst trade:
-53.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 072.94 USD (711 192 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 198.50 USD (1 506 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (134.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.64 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
68.98%
Max deposit load:
56.53%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
522 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
577 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
2.63 USD
Average Loss:
-7.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-97.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-178.31 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
-0.29%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
141.85 USD
Maximal:
507.12 USD (89.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.26% (507.12 USD)
By Equity:
37.12% (198.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 812
EURUSD 98
XBTUSD 68
USDJPY 20
AUDUSD 17
GBPUSD 15
GBPAUD 13
USDCAD 12
GBPJPY 7
GBPCAD 6
EURJPY 5
USDCHF 4
EURCAD 4
GBPNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURAUD 3
SP500 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 35
EURUSD -56
XBTUSD -78
USDJPY -3
AUDUSD -14
GBPUSD -39
GBPAUD 21
USDCAD 2
GBPJPY 9
GBPCAD -9
EURJPY -4
USDCHF 0
EURCAD 3
GBPNZD -1
NZDUSD -1
CHFJPY 4
EURAUD -1
SP500 6
AUDCHF 5
AUDJPY -1
AUDCAD -3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.4K
EURUSD -4.1K
XBTUSD -784K
USDJPY -546
AUDUSD -959
GBPUSD -2.9K
GBPAUD 3K
USDCAD -6
GBPJPY 1.3K
GBPCAD -1.3K
EURJPY -585
USDCHF 323
EURCAD 377
GBPNZD -117
NZDUSD 116
CHFJPY 570
EURAUD -105
SP500 129
AUDCHF 413
AUDJPY -40
AUDCAD -108
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.45 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InterStellarFinancial-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Lunexa Core Standard V is an AI-powered trading system focused on Gold (XAUUSD), designed for standard accounts starting from $500. It uses advanced algorithms and disciplined risk management to deliver consistent, data-driven performance, removing emotional decisions. 

Lunexa Core Standard  is a precision-engineered AI trading solution built to operate efficiently on standard accounts. Inspired by the “Midas” concept — turning opportunity into value — the system specializes in trading Gold (XAUUSD) using intelligent automation.
Core Features:
✔️ Fully automated AI-driven trading
✔️ Optimized for accounts from $500 minimum
✔️ Exclusive focus on Gold (XAUUSD)
✔️ Data-based execution (no emotional trading)
✔️ Structured risk management for capital protection
Strategy Approach:
The system integrates:
Market structure analysis
Liquidity zone identification
Volatility and momentum tracking
Adaptive execution based on real-time conditions
The goal is steady, sustainable growth, not high-risk speculation.
Ideal For:
Investors seeking consistent capital growth
Individuals who prefer automated trading
Traders looking for disciplined exposure to Gold. 

Risk Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always invest responsibly with funds you are willing to lose.
No reviews
2026.07.12 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.18 11:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 14:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 09:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.15 08:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.15 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 10:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 07:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 18:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 17:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 08:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 14:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 06:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 05:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 08:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 03:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 02:16
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 12:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lunexa Core Standard
250 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
291
USD
12
89%
1 099
71%
69%
0.94
-0.11
USD
69%
1:500
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