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Feila Mutia Andarwati

M3 Bot

Feila Mutia Andarwati
Feila Mutia Andarwati

Feila Mutia Andarwati

5 (1)
4 signals
0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -12%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
721
Profit Trades:
532 (73.78%)
Loss Trades:
189 (26.21%)
Best trade:
1 344.70 USD
Worst trade:
-787.50 USD
Gross Profit:
11 569.34 USD (500 582 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 753.54 USD (555 557 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 118.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 344.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
78.68%
Max deposit load:
5.86%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
560 (77.67%)
Short Trades:
161 (22.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
21.75 USD
Average Loss:
-62.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 895.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 318.73 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.53%
Annual Forecast:
91.32%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 547.58 USD
Maximal:
4 345.28 USD (55.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.55% (4 345.28 USD)
By Equity:
49.13% (2 282.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 719
AUDCAD.sv 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv -184
AUDCAD.sv 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv -55K
AUDCAD.sv -46
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 344.70 USD
Worst trade: -788 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 118.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 895.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 12:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 02:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.10 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 10:38
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 05:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.18 23:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 22:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 22:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 19:27
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 18:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 18:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.10 17:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.03 02:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 02:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
M3 Bot
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
17
89%
721
73%
79%
0.98
-0.26
USD
70%
1:400
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