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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TMGM CLASSIC
Taner Altinsoy

TMGM CLASSIC

Taner Altinsoy
Taner Altinsoy

Taner Altinsoy

4.1 (56)
🐔Golden Hen EA Recommended Set File v6.2: https://c.mql5.com/31/2219/Golden_Hen_EA_v6_2_Extreme_Market_Profile.set
1 product 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 50%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
449
Profit Trades:
384 (85.52%)
Loss Trades:
65 (14.48%)
Best trade:
53.65 USD
Worst trade:
-69.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 635.03 USD (59 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 369.19 USD (46 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (146.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.28 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.35%
Max deposit load:
91.58%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
220 (49.00%)
Short Trades:
229 (51.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-21.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-119.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119.45 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.65%
Annual Forecast:
-44.29%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.55 USD
Maximal:
209.73 USD (45.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.21% (209.73 USD)
By Equity:
20.14% (221.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 449
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 266
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.65 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.74 × 53
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real8
5.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
9.53 × 2579
FusionMarkets-Live
10.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real34
13.40 × 111
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
21.29 × 509
BlackBullMarkets-Live
26.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.21 14:51
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 14:51
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 10:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 22:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 18:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.21 14:46
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 02:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.12 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.05 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 07:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.24 14:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.20 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.08 00:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.08 00:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.07 23:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 23:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TMGM CLASSIC
99 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
20
98%
449
85%
1%
1.19
0.59
USD
20%
1:200
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