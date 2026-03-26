- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
449
Profit Trades:
384 (85.52%)
Loss Trades:
65 (14.48%)
Best trade:
53.65 USD
Worst trade:
-69.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 635.03 USD (59 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 369.19 USD (46 842 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (146.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.28 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.35%
Max deposit load:
91.58%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
220 (49.00%)
Short Trades:
229 (51.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-21.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-119.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119.45 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.65%
Annual Forecast:
-44.29%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.55 USD
Maximal:
209.73 USD (45.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.21% (209.73 USD)
By Equity:
20.14% (221.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|449
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|266
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.65 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -119.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.74 × 53
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|5.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|9.53 × 2579
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|10.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|13.40 × 111
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|21.29 × 509
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|26.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
20
98%
449
85%
1%
1.19
0.59
USD
USD
20%
1:200