- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 174
Profit Trades:
2 724 (85.82%)
Loss Trades:
450 (14.18%)
Best trade:
66.70 USD
Worst trade:
-23.41 USD
Gross Profit:
3 119.98 USD (232 326 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 780.07 USD (177 782 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
109 (31.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
111.98 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
86
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
17.76
Long Trades:
1 684 (53.06%)
Short Trades:
1 490 (46.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-3.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-47.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.06%
Annual Forecast:
24.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.44 USD (0.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.71% (64.73 USD)
By Equity:
6.29% (595.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|1785
|AUDCAD
|1176
|NZDCAD
|213
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|235
|AUDCAD
|840
|NZDCAD
|265
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|8.2K
|AUDCAD
|31K
|NZDCAD
|17K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +66.70 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 148
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.35 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.95 × 775
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.71 × 381
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|3.00 × 26
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.47 × 19
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|6.45 × 277
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
21
100%
3 174
85%
100%
1.75
0.42
USD
USD
6%
1:500