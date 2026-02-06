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Sigit Widiyantoro

Brandalfxid

Sigit Widiyantoro
Sigit Widiyantoro

Sigit Widiyantoro

0 reviews
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -68%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50

The signal is temporarily disabled for new subscriptions

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 678
Profit Trades:
820 (48.86%)
Loss Trades:
858 (51.13%)
Best trade:
329.28 USD
Worst trade:
-440.50 USD
Gross Profit:
80 046.92 USD (2 727 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80 518.72 USD (2 586 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (839.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 295.75 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
47.12%
Max deposit load:
48.88%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
1 125 (67.04%)
Short Trades:
553 (32.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.28 USD
Average Profit:
97.62 USD
Average Loss:
-93.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-3 790.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 790.22 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
-27.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 236.89 USD
Maximal:
9 762.76 USD (92.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.94% (2 229.45 USD)
By Equity:
21.91% (621.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1678
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -472
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 140K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +329.28 USD
Worst trade: -441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +839.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 790.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 3
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0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.06 03:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 12:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.02 04:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.01 07:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.29 11:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.25 04:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.13 12:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.03 21:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.01 23:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.27 21:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.27 20:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.27 16:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.27 06:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.11 11:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.11 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.06 04:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.06 04:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.06 04:36
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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