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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 678
Profit Trades:
820 (48.86%)
Loss Trades:
858 (51.13%)
Best trade:
329.28 USD
Worst trade:
-440.50 USD
Gross Profit:
80 046.92 USD (2 727 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80 518.72 USD (2 586 734 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (839.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 295.75 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
47.12%
Max deposit load:
48.88%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
1 125 (67.04%)
Short Trades:
553 (32.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.28 USD
Average Profit:
97.62 USD
Average Loss:
-93.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-3 790.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 790.22 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
-27.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 236.89 USD
Maximal:
9 762.76 USD (92.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.94% (2 229.45 USD)
By Equity:
21.91% (621.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1678
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-472
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|140K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +329.28 USD
Worst trade: -441 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +839.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 790.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
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