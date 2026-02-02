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Golden Charts Int

FX44ALGO

Golden Charts Int
Golden Charts Int

Golden Charts Int

We provide Copy Trading Services as well as Managed Accounts to a wide range of Traders.
We assist non profitable traders become profitable with our Neural Based Trading Strategies.
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 63%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 581
Profit Trades:
847 (53.57%)
Loss Trades:
734 (46.43%)
Best trade:
6 530.03 USD
Worst trade:
-9 093.53 USD
Gross Profit:
388 122.25 USD (476 096 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325 761.57 USD (378 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (3 630.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 080.86 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
80.90%
Max deposit load:
134.28%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
566 (35.80%)
Short Trades:
1 015 (64.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
39.44 USD
Average Profit:
458.23 USD
Average Loss:
-443.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-4 626.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28 061.37 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
38.41%
Annual Forecast:
466.00%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
532.46 USD
Maximal:
75 080.00 USD (40.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.30% (75 080.00 USD)
By Equity:
37.37% (60 389.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 200
GBPJPY 162
USDCAD 140
GBPUSD 132
USDJPY 117
EURJPY 115
EURUSD 111
AUDUSD 104
USDCHF 96
SP500 77
NZDUSD 72
XAGUSD 62
XAUUSD 40
WS30 38
EURAUD 33
GBPAUD 28
EURNZD 18
AUDJPY 10
EURCAD 10
GBPNZD 5
GBPCAD 3
CADJPY 2
EURGBP 2
AUDCHF 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 39K
GBPJPY -9.5K
USDCAD -5.6K
GBPUSD 5.2K
USDJPY -5.1K
EURJPY 2.7K
EURUSD 682
AUDUSD 8.5K
USDCHF -5.3K
SP500 1.9K
NZDUSD -2.7K
XAGUSD 13K
XAUUSD 6.8K
WS30 3.1K
EURAUD 5.9K
GBPAUD 3.6K
EURNZD -2.3K
AUDJPY -129
EURCAD -2.5K
GBPNZD 364
GBPCAD 288
CADJPY 2.7K
EURGBP -5
AUDCHF 247
CHFJPY 176
AUDNZD 283
GBPCHF 618
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 19K
GBPJPY 7.5K
USDCAD -3.4K
GBPUSD 1.8K
USDJPY -1.7K
EURJPY 1.2K
EURUSD -2.4K
AUDUSD 3.1K
USDCHF -1.9K
SP500 -2.1K
NZDUSD -2.9K
XAGUSD 19K
XAUUSD 52K
WS30 2.2K
EURAUD 5.2K
GBPAUD 2.6K
EURNZD -1.7K
AUDJPY -276
EURCAD -1.8K
GBPNZD -302
GBPCAD 936
CADJPY 1.7K
EURGBP -105
AUDCHF 195
CHFJPY 149
AUDNZD 214
GBPCHF 255
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 530.03 USD
Worst trade: -9 094 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 630.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 626.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.09 × 33
Axi-US03-Live
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.04 × 25
FusionMarkets-Demo
4.03 × 5321
VTMarkets-Live 3
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent
5.60 × 25
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.00 × 1
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
15.57 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 07:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 05:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.03 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.03 10:15
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.03 08:15
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.02 22:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.02 20:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.15 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.14 14:23
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.14 13:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.13 21:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.13 09:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.13 06:54
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.08 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.07 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.13 12:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.12 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 15:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
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