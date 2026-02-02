Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 581
Profit Trades:
847 (53.57%)
Loss Trades:
734 (46.43%)
Best trade:
6 530.03 USD
Worst trade:
-9 093.53 USD
Gross Profit:
388 122.25 USD (476 096 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325 761.57 USD (378 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (3 630.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 080.86 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
80.90%
Max deposit load:
134.28%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
566 (35.80%)
Short Trades:
1 015 (64.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
39.44 USD
Average Profit:
458.23 USD
Average Loss:
-443.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-4 626.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28 061.37 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
38.41%
Annual Forecast:
466.00%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
532.46 USD
Maximal:
75 080.00 USD (40.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.30% (75 080.00 USD)
By Equity:
37.37% (60 389.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|200
|GBPJPY
|162
|USDCAD
|140
|GBPUSD
|132
|USDJPY
|117
|EURJPY
|115
|EURUSD
|111
|AUDUSD
|104
|USDCHF
|96
|SP500
|77
|NZDUSD
|72
|XAGUSD
|62
|XAUUSD
|40
|WS30
|38
|EURAUD
|33
|GBPAUD
|28
|EURNZD
|18
|AUDJPY
|10
|EURCAD
|10
|GBPNZD
|5
|GBPCAD
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|39K
|GBPJPY
|-9.5K
|USDCAD
|-5.6K
|GBPUSD
|5.2K
|USDJPY
|-5.1K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|682
|AUDUSD
|8.5K
|USDCHF
|-5.3K
|SP500
|1.9K
|NZDUSD
|-2.7K
|XAGUSD
|13K
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|WS30
|3.1K
|EURAUD
|5.9K
|GBPAUD
|3.6K
|EURNZD
|-2.3K
|AUDJPY
|-129
|EURCAD
|-2.5K
|GBPNZD
|364
|GBPCAD
|288
|CADJPY
|2.7K
|EURGBP
|-5
|AUDCHF
|247
|CHFJPY
|176
|AUDNZD
|283
|GBPCHF
|618
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|19K
|GBPJPY
|7.5K
|USDCAD
|-3.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|-2.4K
|AUDUSD
|3.1K
|USDCHF
|-1.9K
|SP500
|-2.1K
|NZDUSD
|-2.9K
|XAGUSD
|19K
|XAUUSD
|52K
|WS30
|2.2K
|EURAUD
|5.2K
|GBPAUD
|2.6K
|EURNZD
|-1.7K
|AUDJPY
|-276
|EURCAD
|-1.8K
|GBPNZD
|-302
|GBPCAD
|936
|CADJPY
|1.7K
|EURGBP
|-105
|AUDCHF
|195
|CHFJPY
|149
|AUDNZD
|214
|GBPCHF
|255
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 530.03 USD
Worst trade: -9 094 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 630.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 626.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 33
|
Axi-US03-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.04 × 25
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|4.03 × 5321
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|5.60 × 25
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.00 × 1
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|15.57 × 7
No reviews