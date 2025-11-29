- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.33 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
24.91 USD (2 376 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (24.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.91 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.67
Trading activity:
2.53%
Max deposit load:
2.83%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
348.57
Long Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
48.84
Expected Payoff:
2.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.08 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
8.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.07 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.04 USD)
By Equity:
1.87% (5.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.33 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
324
USD
USD
4
100%
12
100%
3%
48.84
2.08
USD
USD
2%
1:500