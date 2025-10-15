SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Yen Strike
Michal Hrubes

Yen Strike

Michal Hrubes
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 32%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
80 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
20 (20.00%)
Best trade:
29.48 USD
Worst trade:
-52.02 USD
Gross Profit:
347.53 USD (23 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-133.57 USD (12 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (70.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.44 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
94.91%
Max deposit load:
9.42%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
63 (63.00%)
Short Trades:
37 (37.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-6.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.02 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
65.86 USD (5.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.42% (65.96 USD)
By Equity:
35.76% (186.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 97
AUDUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 214
AUDUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 11K
AUDUSD -3
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.48 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.08 × 193
RoboForex-ECN
1.18 × 104
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 9
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.48 × 77
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.86 × 148
OctaFX-Real2
3.20 × 5
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.20 × 40
ClonTrader-Live
3.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real10
3.54 × 13
Exness-MT5Real33
3.76 × 242
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real19
4.00 × 44
Exness-MT5Real34
4.14 × 78
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.25 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.55 × 84
RoboForex-Pro
6.35 × 83
FBS-Real
7.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
10.00 × 2
1 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Yen Strike is a systematic strategy focused on JPY pairs. It combines technical analysis with the advantage of positive swaps, creating a stable foundation for long-term returns. Profit is generated both from market movements and from the accumulation of the interest rate differential.
No reviews
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 13:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.21 07:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 20:27
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 20:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 20:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register