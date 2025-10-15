- Growth
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
80 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
20 (20.00%)
Best trade:
29.48 USD
Worst trade:
-52.02 USD
Gross Profit:
347.53 USD (23 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-133.57 USD (12 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (70.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.44 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
94.91%
Max deposit load:
9.42%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
63 (63.00%)
Short Trades:
37 (37.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-6.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.02 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
65.86 USD (5.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.42% (65.96 USD)
By Equity:
35.76% (186.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|97
|AUDUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|214
|AUDUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|11K
|AUDUSD
|-3
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.48 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.08 × 193
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.18 × 104
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.67 × 9
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.48 × 77
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.86 × 148
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.20 × 5
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.20 × 40
|
ClonTrader-Live
|3.50 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|3.54 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|3.76 × 242
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real19
|4.00 × 44
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|4.14 × 78
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.25 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.55 × 84
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.35 × 83
|
FBS-Real
|7.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|10.00 × 2
Yen Strike is a systematic strategy focused on JPY pairs. It combines technical analysis with the advantage of positive swaps, creating a stable foundation for long-term returns. Profit is generated both from market movements and from the accumulation of the interest rate differential.
