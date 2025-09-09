SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HIGHER HIGH
Igede Andhika Harri Pramesta

HIGHER HIGH

Igede Andhika Harri Pramesta
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 196%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
32 (47.76%)
Loss Trades:
35 (52.24%)
Best trade:
320.32 USD
Worst trade:
-102.31 USD
Gross Profit:
2 612.17 USD (125 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 155.61 USD (104 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (693.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
693.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
52.24%
Max deposit load:
2.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
52 (77.61%)
Short Trades:
15 (22.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
6.81 USD
Average Profit:
81.63 USD
Average Loss:
-61.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-623.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-623.04 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-33.49%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.00 USD
Maximal:
684.30 USD (52.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.60% (684.30 USD)
By Equity:
24.66% (45.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 67
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 457
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +320.32 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +693.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -623.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.15 17:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 11:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 23:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 10:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 19:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 18:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 15:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
