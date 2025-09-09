- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
32 (47.76%)
Loss Trades:
35 (52.24%)
Best trade:
320.32 USD
Worst trade:
-102.31 USD
Gross Profit:
2 612.17 USD (125 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 155.61 USD (104 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (693.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
693.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
52.24%
Max deposit load:
2.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
52 (77.61%)
Short Trades:
15 (22.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
6.81 USD
Average Profit:
81.63 USD
Average Loss:
-61.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-623.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-623.04 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-33.49%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.00 USD
Maximal:
684.30 USD (52.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.60% (684.30 USD)
By Equity:
24.66% (45.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_MRG
|67
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_MRG
|457
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_MRG
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +320.32 USD
Worst trade: -102 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +693.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -623.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
