Highs Lows Strategy

The EA follows a scalping breakout strategy. It trades the breakouts from relative highs and lows. For the entry stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop.

Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker. Trading costs are crucial here!

Recommended Pair: GOLD . Min Recommended Deposit : 500 USD.

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing.

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 0.01 lot per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :)

If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.

Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.

Why selling the algorithm?



We have the funds to develop it, but we do not have enough investment in self-trading to make it safe. We also use our program ourselves, but we need more funds to test our hypothesis, so we are sharing it with you. We will probably stop selling soon after we reach our set internal targets.







