Harpoon MT5

Harpoon :It is a fully functional automated system that uses a tested strategy to exit statistically significant price levels and adapts to different conditions. This system is adjusted taking into account the delay in the execution of orders at different stages of the transaction. Expert Advisor uses price action to determine levels, which is an undeniable advantage compared to constantly lagging indicators.
Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use VPS.

If you have any other questions about setting up and using the consultant, write to private messages , I will be happy to answer.

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

Timeframe: H1
Base currency pairs: EURUSD 
Additional currency pairs:   GBPUD, EURGBP , USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD.

EA SETUP:
Use the recommended pairs only.

Input Parameters
***if_input_bool_AUTOMATIC_LOT_True_EA_calculate_Lots***
  • Base Deposit : The base amount of money based on which the transaction amount is determined.
  • steps to increase :Here you determine how much the transaction value changes as the balance changes.
***if_input_bool_AUTOMATIC_LOT_false_EA_use_this_input***
  • Lots : If you set Automatic_lot_calculate to false, the app will use this to determine the transaction amount.
***options_that_depends_on_your_broker***
  • Deviation : Maximal deviation from the current price (in points)
***optimisations parameter***
  • Take profit range coefficient.
  • Stop loss  range coefficient
  • The relative amount of profit at the end of each trading period.
  • The amount of delay in transactions after each failed transaction, in hours.
***Expert_Advisor_ID_magic_number***
  • Expert Advisor ID 




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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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