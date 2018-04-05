Harpoon MT5

Harpoon :It is a fully functional automated system that uses a tested strategy to exit statistically significant price levels and adapts to different conditions. This system is adjusted taking into account the delay in the execution of orders at different stages of the transaction. Expert Advisor uses price action to determine levels, which is an undeniable advantage compared to constantly lagging indicators.

Considering that this expert must work 24 hours a day, it is better to use VPS.





If you have any other questions about setting up and using the consultant, write to private messages , I will be happy to answer.





After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages.





I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.





Timeframe: H1

Base currency pairs: EURUSD

Additional currency pairs: GBPUD, EURGBP , USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD.





EA SETUP:

 Use the recommended pairs only.





Input Parameters

***if_input_bool_AUTOMATIC_LOT_True_EA_calculate_Lots***

Base Deposit : The base amount of money based on which the transaction amount is determined.

steps to increase :Here you determine how much the transaction value changes as the balance changes.

***if_input_bool_AUTOMATIC_LOT_false_EA_use_this_input***

Lots : If you set Automatic_lot_calculate to false, the app will use this to determine the transaction amount.

***options_that_depends_on_your_broker***

Deviation : Maximal deviation from the current price (in points)

***optimisations parameter***

Take profit range coefficient.

Stop loss range coefficient

The relative amount of profit at the end of each trading period.

The amount of delay in transactions after each failed transaction, in hours.

***Expert_Advisor_ID_magic_number***

Expert Advisor ID















