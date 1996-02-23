Nasdaq Bulls

Promo Offer - Premium Product

Low Risk Settings:

0.2 lot and 10k account.

Please use the default settings to test the EA on MT5 platform with lot size and deposit balance as mentioned above.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1434687

Symbol: NAS100 USTEC US100 Nasdaq 100

Timeframe: 30M

Use Swap-free ECN

This expert advisor is for NAS100 indices, opens only long positions for safely.

Hundreds of hours of work went into this EA from development to quality back-testing on MT5 platform to make it as safe as possible with consistent monthly returns.

Past 3 years of back-testing results attached in the screenshot using MT5 99% quality data modeling.





Invest only what you can afford to lose. NFA.





With lot size and minimum balance set as mentioned above, this will ensure you don't get a whole account DD for Nasdaq indices as the induce is mostly bullish. Experts showed stable results on Nas100. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or hedge. We sell on MQL5 only.



