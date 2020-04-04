HLC Bars
- Indicators
- Artur Galat
- Version: 2.6
- Activations: 5
This indicator performs a single task - it displays the chart as HLC-bars (bars without open prices).
Also, these bars have two features:
- The color of the bar is determined by comparing the closing price of the current bar with the closing price of the previous bar, thus there is no confusion due to price gaps (gaps). An example of such a situation is shown in the screenshots (standard candlesticks are compared to the this indicator);
- The colors of the bars and their thicknesses can be edited.