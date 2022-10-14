Blue Angel MT5

MT4 version comming soon!!!

About Blue Angel

Sophisticated algorithms are at the heart of this professional, robust, fully automated trading system.

Using several advanced algorithms that calculate how strong the market is. Blue Angel has a unique ability to identify key reversal areas. This EA is developed to work on multiple pairs simultaneously on the M15 timeframe.





Blue Angel Update Policy

Follow my updates at the "What's new" section. I will try to update the EA as less as possible. The logic does not change and works in the past and the future. This way you can backtest the EA on unseen data!





Blue Angel Pricing Policy

Current price: $379. This price is only for the first 25 buyers of this system. The real early birds. Regular price will start at $879. This policy is to protect the buyer and reward him with the trust he gave me when purchasing this product early.





Live signals here - Please compare them with your backtest:

3 Pairs - Medium risk setting 3 Pairs - Agressive settings





EA Logic

After looking at the charts for several years i have come to the conclusion that there are key reversal areas. In these area's my trading system predicts a price reversal and opens one or multiple trades. If the price does not reverse, the expert advisor uses a smart and unique exit rule to close the trade at the best price to avoid any loss. This expert advisor has 5 "engines" that can are watching the market for an entry. It is no secret that Blue Angel is using martinangle. But this is the only way to avoid any losing trades.





Important features

Virtual take Profit

Breakeven Mode

Volatility Filter

Smart exit rule

Risk settings





Advantages of Blue Angel

Not dependent on economic news

Suitable for working with any broker and any kind of commission

Multicurrency testing (MT5 version)

Blue Angel does not require additional settings

Successfully passed a 100% tick data backtest of 10+ years





Backtesting

It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor in a multicurrency mode modeling 1 min OHLC or lower on MT5 platform, this is the only way to see the real results. The result depends on the simultaneous trading of several currency pairs and a smart dynamic lot. Higher modeling is disabled due to inaccuracy! For REAL test results, always test the period after my update here on mql5. That way you can see this system is not a history reader.

I would like to encourage everyone to test the robot with different parameters. This way you can leave the robot to work on your vps with peace of mind. I deliberately left some parameters open in version 1.0 that I will remove in higher versions of the robot.





Important information

Blue Angel is designed to work on AUDCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD forex pairs. These 3 pairs are the least trending pairs in forex and have a high probability to pullback. I have disabled other pairs in version 1.0, more pairs will follow.

Do not manually close/open trades or trade manually on the same account

Do not use any other indicators or robots on the same account

Make sure the Autotrade option is enabled in your terminal as well in the EA settings tab

Blue Angel must be online for 24 hours, to keep your MT4 online it is always better to use VPS for online hosting.

Account leverage must be greater than 1:200

It's no secret that Blue Angel uses martin angle

Blue Angel works on all MT5 brokerage accounts. It is important that the broker has low fees, low swap and minimum spread





After purchase leave a comment to join our private chat group. In here we will share settings and test reports.





I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, think twice if are willing to risk your funds on a cracked code.





You should be aware that trading Foreign Exchange carries a high level of risk, and you can lose some or all of your investment. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. I will not be liable or responsible for any loss or damage due to any reason.