GLEB series, version 1.0. Easy slider program for minute bars.
Many settings, including active trading hours.
Based on Bay deals, Sell deals can be connected.
Description:
1. Strategy switch: key "Speed" (on/off)
2. Trend Control: Shadow Control (on/off)
3. Depth of trend control in bars: Shadow high for Shdw cntrl
4. Spread control: Spread control (on/off)
5. Spread limiter: Volume Spread control (Points)
6. Automatic calculation of stop loss: Automatic calculation SL and TP (on/off)
7. Auto decrease the stop loss range: Reduce the stop loss range (on/off)
8. Stop loss reduction rate: Reduction ratio SL (1-max, 1.5, 2, ... low)
9. Taik profit reduction rate: Reduction ratio TP (1-max, 1.5, 2, ... low)
10. Automatic pursuit of taik profit: AUTO continued trading (on/off)
11. Open a sale when a stop loss is triggered: SL loss - Sell (on/off)
