GMT Clock
- Utilities
- Nguyen Van Chien
- Version: 1.0
I wrote a small label to show GMT time. It helps me to know the trading hours in Europe. I searched in the market but couldn't find it, hope it helps those who need it.
Functions:
- X_: Horizontal distance from border.
- Y_: Vertical distance from border.
- FontType: label color.
- FontSize: label font.
- Color3: label color.
- WhatCorner: which chart corner will be drawn.
If you have any request or errors please tell me to help it better.
Telegram: 0388894014