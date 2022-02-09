You can watch Backtest videos

Flecha Scalper EA is a fully automated system, which work with multi-currency pairs but it is especially effective in trading on five symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, and AUDCAD. It’s better to use this system due night hours (default settings). Don’t forget to watch the three included videos of Back-testing in this page, Good luck.

Features:

1. Multi symbols (recommended EURUSD,EURGBP,GBPUSD,USDCHF and AUDCAD).

2. No Martingale, No Grid, No multiples.

3. Three methods to control Lot

· Fixed Lot.

· Percentage risk per position (1 means %1).

· Lot changes according to balance.

4. Setting of Maximum Lot [Zero means unlimited].

5. Time Filter (it’s better to use the default settings).

6. Work with any Timeframe (all are setup due coding).

7. It's better to put it in EURUSD.



