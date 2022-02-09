Flecha Scalper EA
- Experts
- Amgad Samir Nassief Abdelmalek
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 9 February 2022
- Activations: 5
You can watch Backtest videos
Flecha Scalper EA is a fully automated system, which work with multi-currency pairs but it is especially effective in trading on five symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, and AUDCAD. It’s better to use this system due night hours (default settings). Don’t forget to watch the three included videos of Back-testing in this page, Good luck.
Features:
1. Multi symbols (recommended EURUSD,EURGBP,GBPUSD,USDCHF and AUDCAD).
2. No Martingale, No Grid, No multiples.
3. Three methods to control Lot
· Fixed Lot.
· Percentage risk per position (1 means %1).
· Lot changes according to balance.
4. Setting of Maximum Lot [Zero means unlimited].
5. Time Filter (it’s better to use the default settings).
6. Work with any Timeframe (all are setup due coding).
7. It's better to put it in EURUSD.