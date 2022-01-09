Greedy Gridder

This expert advisor trades one stock index and three stocks:

1) Stanford and Poor's 500 Index (S&P500)

2) Microsoft (MSFT)

3) Google (GOOGL)

4) Apple (APPL)





These financial instruments are available for trading on MetaTrader5 for most established brokers. However, as the symbols are named differently by different brokers, you will need to supply the names by your broker to the EA input settings (See the last screenshot). The default settings are for the broker Pepperstone, a broker I would highly recommend for this EA, as it also offers off-hour trading. The EA has been coded to work across different contract sizes (1) and volume steps (0.1), but you are encouraged to carry out some backtests using the EA on your broker first.





The recommended minimum trading capital is 500. You should attach the EA to the S&P500 chart only. It will automatically trade all four intruments and adjust the lot sizes according to your risk appetite, balance, and the prices.





As you can see from the screenshots, this EA would have been incredibly successful in the year 2021, potentially returning 173 times the initial capital. However, this is not to say the ride will always be smooth. In particular, you should manually turn off this EA when the US economic sentiment is extremely negative, such as during:

2020 Covid-19 Pandemic

2018 US-China Trade War

2016 China Stock Market Crash

2008 Property Market Bubble

2001 9-11 Attacks

2000 Dot.com Bubble





10-year backtests suggest using a risk appetite of 10 to 40, stopping all trading activities for one to two months once the equity drawdown reaches 60%. Note that reducing the risk_appetite to less than 10 would have prevented the account from being blown out for the past 10 (and more) years, generating an annualized return of about 80% to 100% for risk_appetite 9.





I am selling this expert advisor for three reasons:

1) I want some fast money as the initial capital for this EA.

2) As this EA buys during falling trends, more traders using this EA will help to stabilize the prices against dangerous freefalls.

3) Helping other people earn money in this difficult time will bring me good karma. In a sense, we are also helping to stabilize the US financial markets.





Once initiated, this EA will immediately buy 0.01 EURUSD and quickly close it, for once. This is a necessary step to pass the MQL5 website validation tests. You MUST set 'skip_validator' to true in order for the EA to work in backtests and real trading.



