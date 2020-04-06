Elevante11

general description

AUD / NZD symbol, other currency pairs can be used as the main currency pair for trading

Trading is carried out using technical profit and stop loss, there is no martingale, this is a big plus when hedging a deposit.

You can download a demo version and familiarize yourself with my product in more detail, as well as see its potential on other currency pairs.

The EA has a mechanism for the operation of three key indicators.

An automatic advisor that works for you at any time it can also be customized

Basically, the best result was shown on the H1 H4 charts. I advise you to use it during these periods.

I provide support to everyone in the installation if you have any questions, please contact


General description of use

Symbol: AUD / NZD and other currency pairs

Timeframes: H1, H4, D1

Minimum deposit of $ 150 for more comfortable trading

Brokers: at your discretion

The best result is shown for currency pairs : AUD / NZD

Lot size: 1-10% of the deposit

Take profit: active or touching the moving average price (SMA 12)

Stop loss: active (333 points)

Time filter: incl. enabled or disabled you can disable trading on certain days


