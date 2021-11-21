Hyper Algo blue whale

I stand in the ocean, I love peace, and I am a blue whale.

I like to eat small fish and shrimp fry, but I will not destroy them all,

I will protect the weak, and I will give the weak a chance to survive.

I follow the water, travel from the Pacific to the Atlantic,

I have seen the highest mountain, I have crossed the deepest sea,

swimming with me, will get the best benefit.


Real Blue Whale Signal 60% risk setting on https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1292808


Trading is recommended, currency pairs:

  • EURUSD

Trading recommendations based on the trading strategy modes:

  • Conservative from 100$
  • Medium from 1000$
  • Also support CENT ACCOUNT ：1,000cent or 10,000cent


-Our strategy is to make a huge money with less money, open EA and let it year after year.

-Our EA with TP strategy modes.

-Be patient and wait until the point is suitable for buying and selling. Our EA will make buying and selling decisions based on trends and some requirements.

-This version: Only work for EURUSD, and only work in M1.

-Contact me for the best Set(settings) file.


====================Notice======================

Decompiling or cracking Ea is illegal!

If the EA is that good why not pay for it?

The Hyper Algo team is working hard to make the best EA for you, please give the Hyper Algo team a cup of coffee, thank you very much!


Disclaimer: We only provide the best solution for everyone to use, don't rely too much on EA Bot trading method, and use money that can bear the risk to invest, we will not be responsible for your losses.


Strategy Tester Report
blue_whale
Exness-Trial2 (Build 1320)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 1 Minute (M1) 2020.01.01 22:00 - 2021.10.21 23:59 (2020.01.01 - 2021.10.22)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters NOTE_1="------ True == AutoLot ------"; AutoLot=true; Lots=0.1; NOTE_2="------ 0 -- None -- 1 addlot -- 2 multilot ------"; LotMethod=2; addlot=0.1; multilot=1.5; NOTE_3="------ 0 Both -- 1 Buy -- 2 Sell ------"; BuySell=0; NOTE_4="------ Max lot setting ------"; setting_maxlot=60; NOTE_5="------ Trade mode ------"; Trade_mode=0; NOTE_6="------ Option ------"; grid=9; MG=2262; Dif=2800; Slippage=5; NOTE_7="------ Notifications ------"; send_notification=false;
Bars in test 671331 Ticks modelled 45860342 Modelling quality 99.90%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread Variable
Total net profit 11543861.59 Gross profit 11838168.04 Gross loss -294306.45
Profit factor 40.22 Expected payoff 14933.84
Absolute drawdown 9209.64 Maximal drawdown 2224814.34 (19.98%) Relative drawdown 96.40% (21177.94)
Total trades 773 Short positions (won %) 696 (99.86%) Long positions (won %) 77 (94.81%)
Profit trades (% of total) 768 (99.35%) Loss trades (% of total) 5 (0.65%)
Largest profit trade 80000.00 loss trade -220006.96
Average profit trade 15414.28 loss trade -58861.29
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 728 (11664079.65) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-284449.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 11664079.65 (728) consecutive loss (count of losses) -284449.05 (2)
Average consecutive wins 192 consecutive losses 1


