Welcome to the MT5 Robot





The Maab Pro works 100% automated and is based on 3 Moving Averages.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can change all 3 Moving Averages to your needs.

The Robot works on all Pairs and all Time Frames.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Features:

-Spread Filter

-Changeable Lot sizes

-Take Profit

-Stop Loss

-Exit at opposite Signal

-Trailing

-Martingale

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Change all Moving averages so that you want.

When using the Robot i recommend to optimize the settings before you trade live.

You will get different optimization results for each broker but you have to decide what will fit your trading style the best.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------