Stay in shape

Constantly monitor the progress of your trading at daily intervals of your choice.

For positive readings - maintain discipline and stick to your strategy.

In case of gradually worsening results - react as soon as possible.





Be aware of the quality of your work!



The panel calculates the account balance

You can track your progress for both the current instrument and the entire account

The number of days back (5 items) - you set freely Learning to count days: if today is October 3 (day number "0"), then October 1 will be written as day number "2".





