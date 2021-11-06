Stay in shape
- Utilities
- Grzegorz Brzegowy
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Constantly monitor the progress of your trading at daily intervals of your choice.
For positive readings - maintain discipline and stick to your strategy.
In case of gradually worsening results - react as soon as possible.
Be aware of the quality of your work!
- The panel calculates the account balance
- You can track your progress for both the current instrument and the entire account
- The number of days back (5 items) - you set freely
Learning to count days: if today is October 3 (day number "0"), then October 1 will be written as day number "2".