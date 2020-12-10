Accurate Support and Resistance Tool

Making Charting simple!







The Support/Resistance EA combines a sophisticated neural network algorithm with an Average Range computation to make your supply and demand zones easy to spot!

The EA is very easy to use and can save you valuable time when charting through financial instruments. Areas of consolidation are highlighted according to your preference and timeframe, making it easier to identify areas of break-out or small regions to scalp.

Features :



Choose two Timeframes (From 1 Minute up to 1 Month available) and the EA will automatically chart areas of Supply/Demand

Choose the period of each Timeframe being used

Control the color of the Ranging region

Variable Support/Resistance line Width and Style

Cleans up previous Support/Resistance regions upon initialization

Can be used on any Financial Instrument Recommended Settings:



Higher Timeframe Above lower Timeframe Eg. 1 Day Higher Timeframe Period Between 30 - 60 Lower Timeframe Below higher Timeframe Eg. 4 Hours Lower Timeframe Period Atleast 50% of Higher Timeframe Period Region Fill Color Anything light Eg. Aqua Object Border Black Level (Color) Red Line Style Dash Line Width 1

WARNINGS : For " Array out of range" error, please reload the EA and this will be corrected. Also note that the current build of MT5 does not draw the Rectangle objects in the strategy tester but works correctly on the actual running charts. Only support/resistance lines will be plotted in the strategy tester





Please feel welcome to message me with any concerns. Thank you for your support!!!!































































































































































































































