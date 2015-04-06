Leo Fx Bot

LEO FX BOT is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currencies. The EA uses a sculping strategy, picking out double bottoms/tops.


Get it at a limited time special!!! Normal price (60$) effective from 1 January 2021.


Minimum Recommendations

  • Account balance - $30
  • Timeframe - 15 minutes
  • Currency pairs - GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP
*The robot works really well but I recommend that trades should occasionally be monitored and any trades that have been open for a long time should manually be closed once in profit/breakeven.

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