LEO FX BOT is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currencies. The EA uses a sculping strategy, picking out double bottoms/tops.





Get it at a limited time special!!! Normal price (60$) effective from 1 January 2021.





Minimum Recommendations

Account balance - $30

Timeframe - 15 minutes

Currency pairs - GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP

*The robot works really well but I recommend that trades should occasionally be monitored and any trades that have been open for a long time should manually be closed once in profit/breakeven.