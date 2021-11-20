TimePeriodAlarmMT5

The TimePeriodAlarm indicator shows time till closure of a bar. If the 'Time period' is specified explicitly (i.e. not 'current'), the indicator displays the time till bar closure of the current period and the explicitly specified period.

Ten seconds before the closure of the bar (at the period specified explicitly), a preliminary sound alert is played and a color alert is generated, then the main signal (can be set by the user) in the parameter 'Sound file(.wav)' is played. The sound file should be located in the 'Sounds' folder of your trading platform. If this parameter is set to 'default', the default sound is used, if 'space' or empty - sound indication is disabled.

A sound alert can also be disabled or enabled by a click on a loudspeaker image.