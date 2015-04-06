White Robot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EA designed to make profit in changing market conditions. Close stop loss and trailing stop is part of strategy to make trades safer. Algorithm generates signal for start trading during high volatility.
Features:
- No risky strategies (Martin, Averaging ets)
- Very close stop loss
- Instant trailing stop
- Only pending orders
- Option for fixed lot or automatic lot resize
- Tested on all available history
Parameters:
- Lot_type - Dropdown menu allow to choose between fixed lot and automatic lot size
- Fixed Lot size - Option to manually input lot size
- Deposit load, % - Used to recalculate lot size in automatic mode
- Distance to Pending order - Dropdown menu allow to choose between User input and auto calculation
- Distance to Pending order, points - Option to manually input distance
- Signal trigger - Parametr responsible for generating trade signal (recommended leave default for EUR/USD pair)
- Spread filter, points - Filtering signals if actual spread is higher than this value
- Magic number - Magic number