PowerATR

The automatic trading system PowerATR works on the basis of detecting the determination of the price out of its "usual" range for a certain period of time.

At this moment, the expert evaluates the width of the price channel, the strength of the trend, and the distance traveled by the price in excess of the "normal" trading zone.

After opening the first order, the EA monitors further price behavior - if the movement continues - it averages the position and brings the probable level of profit taking closer. If the price returns, the order is closed in profit or loss.

Sell ​​and buy zones are shown on the chart as thicker lines. Order closing levels - in the form of thinner lines (by default - in yellow).
The default settings are suitable for EURUSD m5.
The Step parameter is the "main" parameter in the settings of this Expert Advisor. Optimization of this parameter for each trading instrument will allow the EA to be used on any trading instruments.

The order execution speed is NOT a critical factor that determines the results of the EA's work.

Settings:

  • Order comments - Comment to orders;
  • Max Risk - Parameter for determining the size of the first trading lot;
  • Lot - If Max Risk = 0, the first lot will be the same as indicated in this field;
  • Step - Step between averaging orders;
  • Multiplication - Trading lot averaging coefficient;
  • Max lot - Limitation of the maximum lot;
  • Max trade - the maximum number of simultaneously opened orders;
  • Take Profit - Take profit;
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
  • Enable Profit percent - Enables closing of all orders with a percentage profit;
  • Profit percent - The amount of profit in percent for closing orders;
  • Close by lines - Activation of closing orders along the yellow lines;
  • Show line levels - Display lines on the chart;
  • Buy line color - line color for purchases;
  • Sell ​​line color - Sell line color;
  • Sell ​​line color - color of order closing lines;
  • Width trade line - Width of trade lines;
  • Width close line - Width of close lines;
  • Mult for Trade - coefficient for ATR trading;
  • Mult for Close - coefficient for ATR closing;
  • ATR periods - ATR period;
  • MA period - MA indicator period;
  • Magic - Magic number to distinguish "their" orders;
  • Slip - Maximum slippage level.
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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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