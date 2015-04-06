The automatic trading system PowerATR works on the basis of detecting the determination of the price out of its "usual" range for a certain period of time.





At this moment, the expert evaluates the width of the price channel, the strength of the trend, and the distance traveled by the price in excess of the "normal" trading zone.





After opening the first order, the EA monitors further price behavior - if the movement continues - it averages the position and brings the probable level of profit taking closer. If the price returns, the order is closed in profit or loss.





Sell ​​and buy zones are shown on the chart as thicker lines. Order closing levels - in the form of thinner lines (by default - in yellow).

The default settings are suitable for EURUSD m5.

The Step parameter is the "main" parameter in the settings of this Expert Advisor. Optimization of this parameter for each trading instrument will allow the EA to be used on any trading instruments.





The order execution speed is NOT a critical factor that determines the results of the EA's work. Settings:

