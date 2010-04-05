OCO Closer One Order Cancels All The Rest

This OCO Closer is one of the most useful things in my toolbox. You can place as many pending orders as you want on your chart,

then after adding this to the chart it will delete them all once a Buy or Sell Position Opens.

This is great for those times when you think the price might reverse trend, or if you simply want to hedge your bets both ways.

Bear in mind that this will only delete the pending orders on the current currency pair, so you can set Buy and Sell pending orders on as many pairs as you want.


Recommended products
Metatrader to Telegram Ultimate
Dominik
Utilities
# Telegram Signal Forwarder EA for MetaTrader 5 ## Overview This Expert Advisor automatically forwards all trading activity to a Telegram channel or group. It tracks **positions AND pending orders** in real-time and sends formatted signals. **Key Feature:** All follow-up messages (close, partial close, modify, delete) are sent as **replies to the original signal** in Telegram, creating a clean threaded conversation for each trade. ## Signal Types ### For Positions (Market Orders) - **OPEN
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
5 (1)
Utilities
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Account Guardian
Brahim Ben Abla
Utilities
Account Guardian – Automated Equity Protection and Drawdown Guard for Prop Firm and Funded Accounts It enforces your daily loss limit, weekly loss limit and equity drawdown brake on every position, however it was opened. Account Guardian is a protection utility - it does not trade by itself  and it does not promise any profit. It watches your entire account and  steps in when your risk rules are broken, no matter whether the positions  were opened manually, from the mobile app, or by another Ex
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
An automated system for sending notifications so that none of your subscribers miss your trading events from your trading terminal. A utility that sends notifications to the Telegram messenger about any trading operations on your account. Step-by-step instructions for connecting the utility to a channel in Telegram ->  HERE  / MT4 -> HERE  Advantages: Easy setup and detailed instructions, Possibility to send adjustable screenshots, Customizable notification text using emoji, Adjustment of notifi
CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders in 1 Sec
Panthita Aichoi
Utilities
Close All and Change Take Profit and Stop Loss All Orders. Main Features     Ability to Close All Orders the Symbol you put this EA.     Ability to Change Take Profit to All Order.     Ability to Change Stop Loss to All Order.     Show Order count.     Show Average price with info and Horizontal Line.     Show lot open.     Show Price diff from average to price now     Show broken price with info and Horizontal Line.     Easy to use . How to use Close All (Symbol) PC : you can click on CloseAl
Super Trading Assistant Pro
Zi Fu Fu
Utilities
Hello traders! I'm your trading assistant. No need for lengthy introductions—let me tell you about my specialties: I excel in managing your positions, whether you place orders on either side, I can promptly add appropriate stop-loss lines and implement trailing stops for you. 2. I can help you avoid chasing gains and selling in losses, fundamentally eliminating the human weakness of failing to stick to principles. 3. I will send you a notification message to the MT5 client on your mobile device
Position Prime
Mariana Cordeiro Neves Fernandes
Utilities
Download the free demo version now and test all the risk management features within your Strategy Tester before you buy! Position Prime is an institutional-grade visual execution assistant and risk manager for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed and precision, it eliminates the need for manual lot calculations and transforms your chart into a true trading desk. Plan, execute, and protect your trades in fractions of a second. ️ Risk Management & Automatic Lot Calculation Dyna
C Evolution MT5
Antonis Michos
5 (1)
Utilities
Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Automatic Trade Journal Proo
Mohammadebrahimijahromi Khodabandehjahromi
Utilities
Automatic Trade Journal Proo— Your Automatic Trading Diary Stop losing track of why you took a trade. AutomaticTrade Journal Proo turns every position on your account into a complete, searchable record — automatically, with zero manual work. What it does for you: Automatic Chart Screenshots — The moment you open a trade, the EA captures the exact chart with your entry, stop loss, and take profit marked — so you can see precisely what you saw at the moment of decision. ️ Voice Notes — One cl
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save t
Volatility Regime Monitor MT5
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Volatility Regime Monitor is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for classifying current volatility with transparent, measurable context. It combines ATR, recent bar-range statistics and historical percentiles to show whether the market is compressed, normal or expanding without generating entry signals. MAIN FEATURES • ATR and recent range context • Historical volatility percentile state • Compression, normal and expansion classification • Historical regime table • Transparent thresholds and
Fx The First Orders
Denis Kudryashov
Utilities
The utility is designed for manually placing the first order in trading with a user-defined magic number that corresponds to the magic number of the currently running EA. You can choose the direction for opening an order and open it using "The First Orders". After that, disable "The First Orders" and enable your trading expert, which picks up the newly placed order and considers it to be its own, managing it accordingly. Trading experience helps traders to better determine the trade direction th
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Apex StopLoss Manager MT5 Script – Stop Loss Control Utility Overview Apex StopLoss Manager is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide precise, rule-based control over Stop Loss behavior on existing open positions . The script focuses on manual execution and accuracy. It does not use automated trading logic, does not open trades, and runs once per attachment . Core Functionality The script provides two independent Stop Loss control functions, both enabled only through exp
Telegram followgram
Melvin Brouwer
Utilities
Why this Telegram copier is better than the rest! Creates a new position for every TP. Can add multiple layers and positions. Can run a Runner for maximum profit! Questions and special offers: Telegram @Fxmelvin You can automatick trade like MO Automatic copying from Telegram — we have developed free software for use on a VPS. Contact us for more information. This makes trading fully automated. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click
Panel Trader MT5
Maksim Vershinin
Utilities
Trading panel for fast and convenient trading. The panel allows you to quickly open and close orders. Separate closing of orders for Sell and Buy positions. It is also possible to close all orders completely. The trading panel displays information about profit, total volume and number of orders for Sell and Buy positions. Sometimes some positions may not be closed due to market volatility. In this case, click close the position again.
NINJA Market Radar MT5
Atsushi Katayama
Utilities
PRODUCT NAME NINJA Market Radar MT5 LANGUAGE English (en) SHORT DESCRIPTION Read-only MT5 utility that ranks visible Market Watch symbols with a transparent 0-100 Market Context Score. FULL DESCRIPTION IMPORTANT: ANALYTICAL UTILITY, NOT A TRADING SIGNAL NINJA Market Radar MT5 is a read-only multi-symbol utility. It ranks current market context to help users build a watchlist for their own chart review. BULLISH WATCH, BEARISH WATCH and the score are analytical labels only. They are not BUY o
Strategy Engine Trade Panel
Hong Guo Hou
Utilities
A professional manual trading and position management panel for MetaTrader 5 with risk-based sizing, SL/TP protection, partial reduction, break even and trailing stop tools. Strategy Engine Trade Panel is a manual trading and position management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to simplify order execution, risk sizing, position protection and account management directly from the chart. The product does not generate entry signals and does not open trades automatically without a user a
RRPP Script
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
RRPP Script A script for placing a pending order prepared by the Risk Ratio Trade Panel indicator. Reads the entry price, Take Profit, Stop Loss and lot size directly from the indicator lines on the chart. Requirements The Risk Ratio Trade Panel indicator must be attached to the chart and the panel must be open before running the script. How it works Attach the Risk Ratio Trade Panel indicator to the chart, open the panel and set the Entry, TP and SL lines to the desired levels. Then run RRPP Sc
FREE
Close Assistant 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (2)
Utilities
Close Assistant (CA)  is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered pos
Trade HotKeys
Alexey Dudin
Utilities
Trade HotKeys is a manual trading utility that allows instant execution of trading actions using keyboard hotkeys. It is designed for discretionary and scalping traders who need fast order control without using MetaTrader 5 interface buttons. Instead of clicking chart buttons or navigating menus, you execute trading actions directly from the keyboard. What you can do Open BUY / SELL instantly via hotkeys Close BUY / SELL positions separately Close all positions with one key Reverse position (fli
FREE
Prop Protector by EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Utilities
EV Prop Protector is a set-and-forget MT5 utility designed for prop firm traders. Attach it to any chart and it silently monitors your account 24/7, closing all positions and pending orders the instant you breach any configured limit. Every module can be turned ON or OFF independently. DRAWDOWN PROTECTION • Daily loss limit — closes everything when today's equity loss reaches X% • Max drawdown limit — closes everything when total drawdown from starting balance (o
FREE
Precision Position Calculator
Federico Ruben Vissio
Utilities
Risk calculator for MetaTrader 5. Precision Position Calculator is a MetaTrader 5 utility that helps calculate trade volume based on the risk configured by the user. The panel allows the user to work with Entry, Stop Loss and up to three Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Main description Precision Position Calculator is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help calculate the volume of a trade before opening it. The panel allows the user to configure risk, select the order type, set th
MT5 To Telegram Signals Notifier
Edmore Masina
Utilities
Superior MT5 To Telegram Signals Notifier OVERVIEW Superior MT5 To Telegram Signals Notifier is a smart bridge tool for MetaTrader 5 that instantly sends your trading activity directly to your Telegram phone app, channels, or group chats. It tracks your account in real time and broadcasts trade openings, closures, modifications, pending orders, and clear chart screenshots automatically using a simple Telegram Bot. Whether you run a VIP signal channel and want to share trades automatically wit
Trade Panel PRO
Anton Zavialov
Utilities
Общие сведения Данная торговая панель предназначена для быстрой и удобной торговли в один клик. Создавался продукт для частичной автоматизации своей личной ручной торговли  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1040299?source=Site+Profile+Seller Советник имеет ряд возможностей, а именно: Открытие BUY или SELL ордеров. SL выставляется ниже (выше)  минимальной (максимальной) цены, задаваемых в параметрах количества свечей. Размер TP рассчитывается в соотношении от размера SL (по умолчанию 0.618). Выстав
Risk Manager with automatic hidden SLTP
Christian Christophe Mongroo
Utilities
This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) has been designed to automatically manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Main Features Automatic Detection of Manual Positions : Monitors new manual positions without SL/TP and applies the configured rules Multiple Orders : Opening of multiple orders under the same conditions as the original position Hidden SL/TP : The hidden mode allows creating SL/TP invisible to your broker  Equity Protection": Allows defining a threshold for the accou
Reward Multiplier MT5 Mini
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk.Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review