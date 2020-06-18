Do you want to see the most relevant supports and resistances at a glance? Tired of tracing the levels by hand? Multi Levels Detector is an indicator for MetaTrader that will draw supports and resistances according to the parameters entered, and also offers the possibility of executing an alert every time the price reaches any of its levels.





SETTINGS

UsePercentage: Allows you to configure whether the distances between levels will be measured in points, or by a percentage of the asset.



TimeFrame: Time frame that we will use as reference to mark the levels.



NumDays: It indicates the number of days that we are going to look back, from today, to mark levels.



ShowAllLevels: It allows us to show all the levels, or only those that have not yet been surpassed by the price, that is, the new levels.



ShowLOD_HOD: Force the indicator to show the maximum level of the day and minimum of the day.



DeleteLevelAfterNCandles: If we activate this option and in ShowAllLevels we have False, the levels that are exceeded by the price will be deleted once as many candles are generated later as indicated in this variable.



Movement: It is the number of points, or the percentage, that we require an asset to move in order to be considered a level. In the case of currencies, if a percentage system is not used, the number must be placed with the decimals. For example, if we work with points and indicate 50 in DowJones, we demand that the price rise 50 and drop 50 points to mark a level, or vice versa.



MarginBetweenLevels: To avoid overlapping levels, we can indicate a value in points or in percentage so that the indicator does not paint those levels that do not have that minimum separation. The value to be entered must have the same format as in the Movement variable. If there are two levels that overlap, it will always draw the farthest.



ColorLevelsHigh: Color for the resistance.



ColorLevelsLow: Color for the supports.



ColorHOD: Color for the highest daily level.



ColorLOD: Color for the minimum daily level.



AlertEnable: We activate sound alert when the price reaches the level.



AlertFile: In this variable we will indicate the name of the sound file that we want to play. The sound files must be located in the default Sounds folder of the program installation.



AlertMargin: It allows indicating that the alert is executed x points before arriving.



AlertMaxs: Alerts sound every time the price meets the conditions. So that it is not constant, with this variable we delimit the number of times that the alert will sound in the candle.



AlertIntervalSeconds: Time distance between two alert sounds.

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