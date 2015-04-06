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Unfortunately, "Matrix On gitFlex" is not available for purchasing anymore.
If you have purchased this product before, you can continue using it without any limitations and install new copies as longs as you have activations left:
- Open your MetaTrader 4 terminal.
- Specify your MQL5.community account credentials in the settings: menu Tools\Options\Community.
- Go to the "Market" tab and then to the "Purchased" tab.
- Click "Install" button located to the right of the product name.
For more information, please see the documentation.
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is