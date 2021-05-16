Close on Time

Handle orders for different magic

-1 for all magic, 0 for manual orders, 1-XXXXXX for EAs

For example, if you want to control orders from EA with magic 3333, your manual orders, type 0;3333

Close on exact time, example. close order every XX:15 --> Close all on 00:15, Close all on 11:15, Close all on 12:15...

Close on Loss, close the loss for single order, close the loss for the whole magic number.





Parameters Description

(-1 for all magic)(0 for manual orders)



List of the magic to check - 0;1;2;3

For example, if you want to control orders from EA with magic 3333, your manual orders, type 0;3333

Use Close by exact time function ON

Close Hour 22

Close Minute 50

--> All trades with listed magic numbers will be closed by TODAY 22:50 BROKER TIME

Use Close by interval function OFF

Close Hour 0

Close Minute 15

--> Close the orders every hours i.e. Close all on 00:15, Close all on 11:15, Close all on 12:15...





Auto Trailing and Breakeven

If you have different setting for different currencies, drag it to a new chart



