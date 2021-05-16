Close on Time
- Utilities
-
TSZ LUNG CHANHello World!
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 16 May 2021
Handle orders for different magic
-1 for all magic, 0 for manual orders, 1-XXXXXX for EAs
For example, if you want to control orders from EA with magic 3333, your manual orders, type 0;3333
Close on exact time, example. close order every XX:15 --> Close all on 00:15, Close all on 11:15, Close all on 12:15...
Close on Loss, close the loss for single order, close the loss for the whole magic number.
Parameters Description
(-1 for all magic)(0 for manual orders)
List of the magic to check - 0;1;2;3
For example, if you want to control orders from EA with magic 3333, your manual orders, type 0;3333
Use Close by exact time function ON
Close Hour 22
Close Minute 50
--> All trades with listed magic numbers will be closed by TODAY 22:50 BROKER TIME
Use Close by interval function OFF
Close Hour 0
Close Minute 15
--> Close the orders every hours i.e. Close all on 00:15, Close all on 11:15, Close all on 12:15...
Auto Trailing and Breakeven
If you have different setting for different currencies, drag it to a new chart