Close on Time

Handle orders for different magic

-1 for all magic, 0 for manual orders, 1-XXXXXX for EAs

For example, if you want to control orders from EA with magic 3333, your manual orders, type 0;3333

Close on exact time, example. close order every XX:15 --> Close all on 00:15, Close all on 11:15, Close all on 12:15...

Close on Loss, close the loss for single order, close the loss for the whole magic number.


Parameters Description

(-1 for all magic)(0 for manual orders)

List of the magic to check  - 0;1;2;3

For example, if you want to control orders from EA with magic 3333, your manual orders, type 0;3333

Use Close by exact time function ON

Close Hour 22

Close Minute 50

--> All trades with listed magic numbers will be closed by TODAY 22:50 BROKER TIME

Use Close by interval function OFF

Close Hour 0

Close Minute 15

--> Close the orders every hours i.e. Close all on 00:15, Close all on 11:15, Close all on 12:15...


Auto Trailing and Breakeven

If you have different setting for different currencies, drag it to a new chart


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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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