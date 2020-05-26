CopierTrader
- Utilities
-
Dmitriy SvechnikovВсем привет!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
When writing this adviser, the idea of quickly copying positions was implemented, i.e. the adviser sends requests to the server as quickly as possible. If it is impossible to quickly accept requests for trading operations by your broker, the adviser not only resends the rejected request, but also increases the pause between the next sending until the request to open or close a position is accepted. After successfully accepting the request, the pause is reset to zero. Thus, there is no conflict between speed and quality, and both parameters are as close as possible to the maximum.
Consider the expert Advisor settings:
- Mode - (required parameter) operating mode, Source (Master) or Receiver (Slave). Select the desired type from the drop-down list.
- Use SL/TP - (optional parameter) use Stop Loss and Take Profit. This option will allow you to copy Stop Loss and Take Profit positions. It is recommended to use it only if you have a very unstable Internet connection and you are afraid to miss a signal to close a position from your source. The position will be closed by the terminal using SL / TP, and the incoming request to close the position due to its absence from the list of open positions will be perceived as erroneous and will not be executed.
- Slave ID - (optional parameter) ID of the receiver to send positions to for copying. If you only have one receiver, there is no point in filling it out. If you have more than 1 receiver, then assigning and filling in this ID is mandatory.