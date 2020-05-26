CopierTrader is an easy-to-use and reliable position copier for the MetaTrader 5 account hedging system.This expert Advisor allows you to copy trades from multiple terminals (master) to a single terminal (slave).

When writing this adviser, the idea of quickly copying positions was implemented, i.e. the adviser sends requests to the server as quickly as possible. If it is impossible to quickly accept requests for trading operations by your broker, the adviser not only resends the rejected request, but also increases the pause between the next sending until the request to open or close a position is accepted. After successfully accepting the request, the pause is reset to zero. Thus, there is no conflict between speed and quality, and both parameters are as close as possible to the maximum.

Consider the expert Advisor settings: