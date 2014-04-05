Crisis Trading

An indicator to fetch the market shocks from the economic events directly to the chart. It indicates the surprise factor (actual published data minus the expected value) exactly on the right candlestick! The bigger the value of the indicator, the higher price gap will be. The indicator's value and sign gives a great opportunity to forecast the amount and direction of the price gap. Do not miss any opportunity by setting an Expert Advisor to place buy or sell orders based on this indicator's value or simply trade it manually.

All economic events are fetched via API calls to MQL5 Calendar Events. Additionally you have the ability to filter the events based on their impact HIGH, MEDIUM or LOW or simply create your own custom list in "news.txt" file.



