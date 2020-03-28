Synchronized Cross for MT5

The Synchronized Cross indicator allows you to link cross hairs from multiple chart windows. This means that as you move the cross hair in one chart, all other cross hairs will move together by automatically staying on the same time.

If, for example you are moving your mouse cursor in a M5 timeframe (see screenshots), the crosshair will show as a line in the higher timeframes, and as an area in the lower timeframes. Thus making it easier to correlate timeframes.

The input parameters are self explanatory, basically colors and line styles.

But you can also synchronize your crosshair among different currencies for people hedging their positions across different currencies. Just set the parameter to false.

Comments are always welcome to improve this indicator further.





Parameters