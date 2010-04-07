Real MACD for MT5

The built-in MACD does not properly display all the different aspects of a real MACD.

These are:

  1. The difference between 2 moving averages
  2. A moving average of (1)
  3. A histogram of the difference between (1) and (2)

With this indicator you can also tweak it as much as you want:

  • Fast Period (default: 12)
  • Slow Period (default: 26)
  • Signal Period (default: 9)
  • Fast MA type (default: exponential)
  • Slow MA type (default: exponential)
  • Signal MA type (default: exponential)
  • Fast MA applied on (default: close)
  • Slow MA applied on (default: close)
