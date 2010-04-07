Real MACD for MT5
- Indicators
- Steven Van Ingelgem
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The built-in MACD does not properly display all the different aspects of a real MACD.
These are:
- The difference between 2 moving averages
- A moving average of (1)
- A histogram of the difference between (1) and (2)
With this indicator you can also tweak it as much as you want:
- Fast Period (default: 12)
- Slow Period (default: 26)
- Signal Period (default: 9)
- Fast MA type (default: exponential)
- Slow MA type (default: exponential)
- Signal MA type (default: exponential)
- Fast MA applied on (default: close)
- Slow MA applied on (default: close)