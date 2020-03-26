Trend Scalper Pro





Trend Scalper EA is developed based on AI driven technology that focus on co-relation factor, divergance and trend reading. I think the EA is first time introduced in MQL Market which is suitable for intraday players. The EA is fully automated, no manual intervention required once it is set up. The EA works on multi currency pairs which gives advantages to catch trend and this gives maximum possibility to get smaller profits in very short time and get your basket with a good number at the end of day.







Here are the important information:





- Pairs (recommended) : EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, AUDUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, USDJPY, USDCHF (set files will be given after purchase).

- You can not backtest as it corelates with each other and it is not possible to backtest in multiple pairs at a time.

- Timeframe : 15 minutes.

- Strict SL & TP so no worry to blown your account. Lot size can be adjusted based on risk you wish to take. Default structure will be provided in setfiles.

- Must use True ECN account.

- It Will automatically turn off the trade when the day changes to ignore the higher spreads and low liquidity.

- Max DD expected : 10% with default setfiles

- No martingale, no grid, no average. Pure trend lover.



Here given screenshot to have idea about how multiple currency pairs works. The result is just for reference as backtest is not possible. This may not be daily result.



