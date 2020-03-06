FX Order Management Ea

Welcome to the Order Management EA


This EA manages your order.

  • Doesnt Matter if you have placed one trade or 20.
  • you can trail the order
  • you can also set to close out all trades
  • works on all FX pairs
  • easy to install
  • easy to drag on to the chart

This is a perfect tool to manage your trades.


Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 


Please trade responsiple.

Thank you


