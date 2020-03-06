FX Order Management Ea
- Utilities
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Welcome to the Order Management EA
This EA manages your order.
- Doesnt Matter if you have placed one trade or 20.
- you can trail the order
- you can also set to close out all trades
- works on all FX pairs
- easy to install
- easy to drag on to the chart
This is a perfect tool to manage your trades.
Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
Please trade responsiple.
Thank you