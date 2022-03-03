Ultimate Scalping MT4

ULTIMATE SCALPING MT4 is an automated professional scalping Expert Advisor designed to work in the FOREX market . The strategy uses the relative strength index (RSI) and the average true range (ATR) in order to determine the best entry points into the market. Advisor is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46526

PARAMETERS :

  • TIMEFRAME_ATR - ATR timeframe;
  • PERIOD_ATR - ATR period;
  • MIN_VALUE_ATR , MAX_VALUE_ATR - minimum / maximum value;
  • TIMEFRAME_RSI - RSI timeframe;
  • PERIOD_RSI - RSI period;
  • APPLIED_PRICE - selection of prices for settlements;
  • CALCULATE_BARS - the number of bars for analysis;
  • UP_LEVEL , UP_BARS_COUNT - top level and the number of bars per level;
  • DN_LEVEL , DN_BARS_COUNT - lower level and the number of bars per level;
  • MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
  • MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
  • COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true;
  • COMMISSION_PER_LOT - commission for 1 lot;
  • RISK_PER_TRADE - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0.0, then not used;
  • LOTS - starting lot for each N from the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);
  • FROM_BALANCE - N units of the base currency for calculating the lot;
  • OPEN_INTERVAL_MINUTES - minimum interval between opening new orders in minutes;
  • OPEN_INTERVAL_PIPS - minimum interval between opening new orders in pips;
  • MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of unidirectional orders;
  • START_LOT_MULTIPLIER - from what position to start increasing the lot;
  • LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;
  • MAX_OPEN_LOT - maximum lot;
  • CLOSE_DELAY_MINUTES - minimum duration of transactions in minutes;
  • STOPLOSS_PERCENT - use stop loss as a percentage of the balance ?;
  • STOPLOSS - stop loss;
  • TAKEPROFIT_PERCENT - use take = profit as a percentage of the balance ?;
  • TAKEPROFIT - take = profit;
  • BREAKEVEN_STOP - profit in pips at which the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_STEP. If = 0, then not used;
  • BREAKEVEN_STEP - the number of pips in profit when closing orders at the breakeven level ;;
  • TRAILING_STOP - size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change. If = 0, then not used;
  • TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in pips which remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss;
  • OPENING_POSITIONS - selection of positions for opening;
  • TRADE_ON_SUNDAYS ... SATURDAYS - opening deals on days of the week and time, if = "00: 00-00: 00", then not used;
  • MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
  • ORDERS_COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;


