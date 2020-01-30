Trade Control Panel for MT5

Trade control panel for MetaTrader 5.

Modified version of the panel from the article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4727. Based on EasyAndFastGui library.

Added option to close positions and trades separately. Can be used for controlling other EA which is running for example in VPS.

More functionaly will be added with the future updates.

No input parameters, just run EA as normally and enjoy. The window can be minimized.