Copier MT4

3.67

Copier MT4 is the fastest and most reliable copier of transactions between several MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) accounts installed on one computer or VPS server. Transactions are copied from the MASTER account to the SLAVE account, copying occurs due to the exchange of information through a text file with a speed of less than 0.5 sec., The parameter is configured. The transaction copier monitors all changes in the MASTER account with high accuracy, adjusts SL and TP levels, supports partial and complete closing of orders, modification of pending orders, etc.


The copier works between the terminals on the same computer, not via the Internet! To copy transactions between MT4 and MT5 terminals, you need to purchase both versions of the product.


MT5 product version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45792


What can this transaction copier do:

  • Copy transactions from one account to several or from several to one;
  • Copy market and pending orders, customizable;
  • Copy trades depending on the magic number or symbol;
  • Replace a trading symbol, for example, instead of a EURUSD pair, open a deal on a GBPUSD pair;
  • Reverse copying of transactions, for example, instead of BUY, open a SELL order;
  • Increase or decrease the volume of copied transactions;
  • Fully or partially synchronize trading with the MASTER account;
  • Supports partial closing and changing of SL and TP levels;
  • Set your stop loss and take profit levels;
  • It can work on a given time for every day of the week;
  • To control the spread and risks, depending on the drawdown on the account or continuous loss.


Copyist setup:

MASTER account:

  1. Install the program on any selected MT4 terminal schedule;
  2. PREFIX_SYMBOL, SUFFIX_SYMBOL - set the prefix or suffix of the character, if any;
  3. In the settings, enable auto-trading, leave the rest of the settings by default.

SLAVE account:

  1. COPY_MODE - set SLAVE;
  2. MASTER_ID - enter the number of the trading account from which transactions will be copied (MASTER account);
  3. UPDATE_MSEC - frequency of accessing a text file;
  4. REVERSE_COPY - reverse copying, for example, instead of BUY, open SELL;
  5. COPY_POSITIONS - which orders to copy;
  6. MAGIC_NUMBER - with which magic number to copy orders, if = -1 all orders are copied;
  7. LOT_MULTIPLIER - copy coefficient of the volume from the MASTER account, if = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT;
  8. MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot;
  9. FIXED_LOT - fixed lot;
  10. MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of open orders;
  11. MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage;
  12. COMMISSION_PER_LOT - commission for 1 lot, if any;
  13. MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread;
  14. NOT_COPY_SYMBOLS - characters through ";" from which it is forbidden to copy transactions;
  15. ONLY_NEW_TRADE - if true, then only new orders will be copied;
  16. SYNCHRONIZE_SL_TP - if true, then closing orders, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with the MASTER account;
  17. DEFINED_SL, DEFINED_TP - set your own TP and SL levels if SYNCHRONIZE_SL_TP = false;
  18. PREFIX_SYMBOL, SUFFIX_SYMBOL - prefix and suffix of the character, if any;
  19. CHANGE_SYMBOL_NAME - replace the name of the symbol, for example GOLD = XAUUSD or EURUSD = GBPUSD, the delimiter character is ";"
  20. SUNDAY, ... SATURDAY - time for the copyist to work on the days of the week;
  21. CONSECUTIVE_LOSSES - continuous loss in which the copyist stops its work;
  22. MAX_LOSS_PERCENT - the maximum loss at which the copyist will stop its work;
Video Copier MT4
Reviews 3
PEDRO MIGUEL SERENO FERRO
413
PEDRO MIGUEL SERENO FERRO 2021.01.12 20:56 
 

Good Copier, the best!

Aleksey Vasilev
88
Aleksey Vasilev 2020.05.10 16:54 
 

Хороший копир. Самые основные функции есть. Прост в настраивание

Recommended products
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Quant Fleet MT4
Timo Roth
Experts
Introducing:   Quant Fleet MT4 2.0! The Quant Fleet operates on the USDJPY using five independent strategies for a broad diversification. The difference to Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 is, that there are six sub-strategies supporting the performance. Launch Promo: The price will increase after the first 20 copies are sold. Public group:  Join Documentation and presets:  click here Signal:  click here Key Features: Easy Installation:   Ready in just a few steps—drag the EA onto the USDJPY chart and
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
5 (1)
Experts
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilities
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance thei
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
Utilities
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Algo v3 ea robot
Sharif Khatib Said
1 (1)
Experts
ALGO V3 EA is developed with over a year of intense research and testing. This expert advisor employs multi-timeframe volatility measurements, analyses intentions of market participants and anticipate price movements before they occur with help candlestick patterns, and supply & demand analysis for accurate entries that are highly reactive to market price movements of Gold, breaking out at critical price levels. Gold Mana is proven to be resilient for more than 3 years with stable trading throug
Ichimoku waves meter vm JP
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
FREE
Forex 4up Grid Recovery MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A grid advisor with a system for "Resolving" a basket of unprofitable orders, a news filter, a filter for open positions on other trading instruments and the function of sending trading signals to your Telegram channel. The Expert Advisor can be used to restore unprofitable positions on the account as a utility to bring trades to breakeven that you opened with your hands or other Expert Advisors. Works inside a linear regression channel, input on several conditions. The signal uses the direct
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Grid MT4 Recovery
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A grid advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. Works inside a linear regression channel, input on several conditions. The signal uses the direction of the   linear regression   channel, exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the ac
Robot Dream
Serhii Bernatskyi
Experts
Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe. Based on the Smart Gread indicator. Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit. Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200 ). Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot). Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2 ). Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10 ). To disable the adviser, there are special functions: StopRightNow - all orders will close rig
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Pending Order Grid EA MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
GRID for MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
The GRID for MT4 trading panel is equipped with the functions of opening, closing and tracking orders. Closing orders is a basket, either unidirectional - only BUY or SELL, or multidirectional BUY and SELL together. To close positions, you can use the functions of stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop. Stop loss and take profit can be set in% of the balance. It has the functions of minimum holding time and minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds. Parameters: MULTID
Entry Orders Pro MT4
Tran Nhat Minh
Utilities
Pro Minimalist Trade Assistant : Focusing on Risk Management and Strict Trade Discipline for Each Trading Style The benefits of EA: 1.Intuitive Graphical Interface:  Take control with an excellent graphical dashboard featuring outstanding parameters for swift order execution. Enjoy a sleek and customizable interface with the option to switch between dark and light themes 2.Support for Cultivating Trading Discipline Habits Adhering to your trading style is essential. Each Trading style is tailor
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
EA Arbitrage Mixed MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.67 (3)
Experts
Attention!!!   Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 28 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair. The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time. The EA  uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture. Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strate
CCI Dashboard for MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicators
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period — averaging period. CCI Applied price — price type. Clear the
Praetor EA
Sergei Ozerov
Experts
Praetor EA   PRAETOR   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
Imperator EA
Sergei Ozerov
Experts
Imperator EA   Imperator   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the EA uses   Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as: MACD RSI Price Action A
Infinity Gold Break 3 MT4
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
InfinityBreak v3.0 – Trade Smarter, Not Harder! Take control of the markets with the   latest breakthrough in automated trading . InfinityBreak v3.0 spots   key breakouts , manages   TP, SL, partial TPs, and lot sizes   automatically, and helps you trade   XAU/USD   like a pro.   Optimized for M1 timeframe   – fast, precise, and reliable.   Smart risk management   – no martingale, no risky strategies.   Beginner to intermediate-friendly   – fully automated, simple, and powerful.
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
PropMaster MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor Overview PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction. Key Features Auto-Detection System The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pa
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Taiji
Shun Qing Qian
Experts
The EA does not use Dangerous Methods: No mesh Without averaging No martingale No doubling Minimum deposit for trading 100$ Use accounts with a minimum spread The best timeframe to trade is H1,H4 Best trading pairs: XAUUSD,GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD  Suggest Move_ Set Sl to: true ， Other settings: default Activity price: 299, final price: 1500 Time options.  EA trades 24/7 by default. User may futher define which days of week and hours of day are tradable (" Nontradable hours, space-sep
Buyers of this product also purchase
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Utilities
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilities
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Utilities
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilities
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Currencies Cleaner
Francesco Rubeo
Utilities
Currencies Cleaner panel will give you an overview of all the most traded market's currencies in a single click. First of all the panel will refresh all your charts, opening them four times in all timeframes needed. 1 - CURRENCIES It uses a complex algorithm to study the movement of 17 different indicators. It means that the algorithm not only "reads" the actual value of an indicator, but also creates a probability of success using the position of this value on the indicator and the last moveme
Strx Trendline Break and Bounce Trader
Francesco Strappini
Utilities
Buy or rent it and request a copy of the Antimartingale EA for free  Trendline based utility, you design your trendlines or horizontal lines, the EA opens trades for you Possibility to trade on break and/or bounce events Indipendent break and bounce settings Configurable market, stop and limit orders T1T2 Logic to lock profits and minimize losses Trailing Stop Loss Max Spread check Notifies you when your trendlines are crossed No strange trendline name or syntax, you decide the color of tr
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Utilities
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Writing SWAP
Denis Danilov
Utilities
This utility records the swap, which allows you to monitor and analyze the changes in the swap. The program writes a file with the swap data for every pair selected in the Market Watch. The data are recorded to a csv file at the specified time, the file is located in <terminal root directory>/MQL4/Files. File format: Date Day Time Currency pair Long-swap Short-swap 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURNOK -34.81 27.14 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURDKK -0.022 -0.032 16.01.2018 Mon 23:30 EURGBP -2.38 0.15 To start r
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Utilities
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
More from author
Telegram Trade Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Copier of transactions through       Telegram           channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in       Telegram       channel or copy trades from       Telegram           channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT5 and transmitting signals to       Telegram   . Telegram chat for questions and discussion: https://t.me/forex4up_chat No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use PAY version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps to instantly publish your trading in the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. ATTENTION. This is a DEMO version, it has limitations - sending messages no more than 1 time in 300 seconds PAID version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending o
FREE
Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
This is a DEMO version of the copier with a restriction - copies only BUY orders. Paid version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45792 Copier MT5  is the fastest and most reliable copier of transactions between several MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) accounts installed on one computer or VPS server. Transactions are copied from the MASTER account to the SLAVE account, copying occurs due to the exchange of information through a text file with a speed of less than 0.5 sec., The p
FREE
Phantom
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Сделки совершаются по рынку (Market Execution) — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZD
Serpent
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on the MACD and Moving Average indicators. It buys when the fast MA is above the slow MA and the MACD histogram is above the signal line. It sells when the fast MA is below the slow MA and the MACD histogram is below the signal line. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ; or USD CAD, U
Orders Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This scalping Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. Martingale is not used as well. The product displays a channel, two lines from Ask and Bid. If the channel is touched or broken by the price, the timer is enabled. Upon its expiration, the channel is modified based on new prices. Pending BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed at the specified distance from the channel levels, pending orders are modified following the channel. As soon as a pending order becomes a market one, an opposite or
Gryphon
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on entries according to the Fibonacci levels and the Stochastic indicator. Buys when the Stochastic indicator line is above the specified level and the price is above or equal to the opening level of Fibonacci. Sells at the opposite conditions, when the indicator line and price are located below the specified levels. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the sam
Alligator Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on Bill Williams' indicators and my universal template. It uses Alligator, Fractals, AO and AC indicators. Buy entries: the Alligator mouth points upwards, AO and AC are in a green zone, the price is higher or equal to the last "upper" fractal. The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes and should be launched on a VPS server. Expert Advisor Installation It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GB
Forex Bot
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It has a virtual trailing stop function and designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings. Parameters TimeFrame – timeframe for defining the largest bar's Close price within n time period; StartBar – bar, from which the search for the largest bar starts; FinishBar – bar, at which the search for the largest bar is
Super Martingale
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses martingale and order grid. An initial deal is opened when the price touches or breaks a price channel. The price channel is modified by timer in seconds. The following deals are opened by specified parameters. The EA flexibly configures step and volume, multiplier factor, amount of market orders to start increasing a step or a volume to open new orders. The EA has been adapted for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,
Champion PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A multifunctional trading robot for MetaTrader 4. The EA's basic strategy applies the range of price deviation from the average high/low values for a specified period. It has a minimum of configurable parameters, but has great functionality - the Expert Advisor can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot but a multi-functional flexible constructor. The EA applies order levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisible for brokers. The entire t
DarkForest
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experts
The strategy is based on the price channel breakout. VPS is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Customizable pyramiding, hedgi
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. It has a built-in algorithm for predicting the price movement, which allows the EA to make decisions on opening averaging orders or increasing positions. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. To diversify the risks, the EA works with short and long positions simu
WooHoo
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The entry signals are based on steady price movement for a certain distance within a specified time interval. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features Customizable pyramiding, hedging and order grid functions; Position tracking can be one of
Candle Closing
Volodymyr Hrybachov
2 (1)
Experts
Strategy: based on candle closure, entry in the movement direction. Features The template features an adaptive forecast algorithm based on history data of price action; It has multiple filters for opening new orders; Compatible with any trading strategy, both manual or automatic (Expert Advisors); It has the maximum possible and compatible functionality: adaptive order grid, locking, averaging, rebuying. Expert Advisor Installation The quotes history must be predownloaded for all currency pairs
Joker System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.75 (4)
Experts
This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency. Setup The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AU
MA Channel Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The trading system is based on the breakout of channel of the Moving Averages and my adaptive template. It uses a completely different approach to trading. The EA template is developed so that the signals are not followed literally, instead they provide a reason to a certain action since the signal may turn out to be false, while the price may go in the opposite direction. Depending on the basic settings, the EA may use pending (Stop and Limit) or marke
Trade System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Experts
This is an adaptive grid Expert Advisor that applies Fractals and Fibo levels and is based on the price behavior. An Average weighted stop loss can be used to limit losses. Average volatility, speed and direction are also applied by the strategy. The Expert Advisor is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. It works well with small and la
News Auto Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experts
This is a news Expert Advisor trading by the economic calendar. It features the following working modes: Manual – trader sets the news time on its own Automatic – the EA takes the news release time and its importance from the news website Several modes of customizable parameters allow the EA to conveniently adjust the EA to your trading strategy. The trading robot automatically determines the time zone, the news importance, the currency affected by the news release, displaying the news on a char
Not One Step Back
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a non-indicator Expert Advisor based on steady (no roll-backs) price movement. When the price moves a defined distance without changing a direction, one point goes to bulls or bears depending on the price movement direction. When a predefined amount of points is reached, a position is opened. The Expert Advisor uses average weighted stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop levels. Parameters PriceMove – amount of points to be passed by the price without changing direction; Win
Butterfly Platinum
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the usual version of Butterfly , it starts working when the minimum required number of High/Low bars are within the specified price range. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. Do not use martingale, grid and other high-risk trading strategies similar to overstaying drawdown by keeping unprofitable
Snop
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the moving average channel breakthrough. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Cu
Super Trader EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Fully automated adviser using an advanced grid algorithm and a function to protect against increased volatility during news releases. The Advisor looks for anticipated levels of reversal / continuation in a narrow price range (the proposed new level of support / resistance) based on previous movements. Applies invisible for the broker dynamic levels of setting new orders, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing stop. If you set MagicNumber = 0, then the expert can be used in semi-automatic trading.
Insider Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Arbitrage-news trading EA. Works at a user-defined deviation from the price during the news release (optional). The trade is opened when the fast broker gets ahead of the slow one by the specified amount of points. The trades are opened by the direction of the fast broker price movement, works both during the news release and without the news filter. The news filter automatically determines the time zone and the currency the news is released on. To enable the news filter you need to do the follo
Joker System Stable
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Experts
New version of the semi-scalper multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. It uses a completely different strategy for market entries. The new version features a new function – total trailing stop of the opened positions by equity in the deposit currency or as a percentage of profit. A virtual trailing stop can be applied to the first opened trade. A stop loss can be used to protect the capital. The product is designed for 4 and 5-
Invest System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This scalper Expert Advisor uses instant execution pending orders. No grid and martingale. Each trade is protected by a tight stop loss. It is designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF. VPS is required for flawless operation, minimum deposit is 100 units of the base currency. Timeframe – from M15 to H4. Optimization tip! Only several parameters should be optimized for the period of the last f
Mower
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on my own template, it utilizes the Stochastic indicator. It buys when the lines are below a predetermined level, and the signal line crosses the main one upwards; it sells when the lines are above a predetermined level and the signal line crosses the main downwards. The EA has been adapted for four- and five-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Before launching the EA on a real trading account, I recommend checking its parameters in the strategy tester using 99.90% qua
Grid and MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market orders. If the price ha
Unicorn
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on working with the channel built by weighted average OHC and OLC prices. Entries are performed automatically both for a breakthrough and a roll-back. The EA works by a new bar open prices, so that test/optimization results are as close to real trading as possible. It applies dynamic levels for setting new orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop invisible for a broker. Their values can be calculated in pips, money, % of the balance or by volatility (ATR). The EA i
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The system is based on trading in possible flat emergence zones. The EA has a built-in price movement predicting algorithm, which enables the EA to make a decision to open averaging orders or to scale an open position. Depending on parameters, it works with pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders. To diversify risks, the Expert Advisor works simultaneously with short and long positions. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional
Filter:
PEDRO MIGUEL SERENO FERRO
413
PEDRO MIGUEL SERENO FERRO 2021.01.12 20:56 
 

Good Copier, the best!

Aleksey Vasilev
88
Aleksey Vasilev 2020.05.10 16:54 
 

Хороший копир. Самые основные функции есть. Прост в настраивание

FXFuchs
189
FXFuchs 2020.05.05 13:31 
 

Copier does not work. Still waiting for money back.

Reply to review