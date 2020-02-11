Trader Scammer
- Indicators
- ANTON TIKHOMIROV
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 February 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows:
- Average ATR over a selected number of periods
- Passed ATR for the current period (specified for calculating ATR)
- Remaining ATR for the current period (specified for calculating ATR)
- Remaining time before closing the current candle
- Spread
- The price of one item per lot
The settings indicate:
- Timeframe for calculating ATR (depends on your trading strategy)
- Number of periods for calculating ATR
- The angle of the chart window to display
- Horizontal Offset
- Vertical Offset
- Font size
- Text color of parameter name
- Text color of parameter value