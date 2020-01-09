Forex Stochastic Ea
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 May 2021
- Activations: 20
This is not a standard Stochastic Robot.
- 100 % automated
- different settings available
- simple TP and SL
- Trailing Stop
- Martingale
- For ALL Pairs
- For All Time Frames
- Time Filter
- MA Filter
I recommend to optimize the robot to your broker as there are so many out there.
Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.
That one works also on Cent Accounts .
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Many thanks and happy trading
This EA works perfect. The win rate is 100% so far (3 days, about 30 orders were open). Steve also can provide you many interesting things/offers after purchase. Recommend this EA.